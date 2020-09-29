4 Sectors Moving Down In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Here is the sector-by-sector list of stocks moving lower in today's intraday session:
Energy
- Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) shares decreased by 17.37% to $2.59 during Tuesday's regular session. The market cap stands at $252.6 million.
- Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) shares fell 11.54% to $7.21. The market cap stands at $131.8 million.
- Oil States International (NYSE: OIS) shares sank 8.31% to $2.76. The market cap stands at $168.1 million. Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII) shares declined by 8.15% to $3.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $336.0 million.
- EQT (NYSE: EQT) shares fell 7.94% to $12.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
Healthcare
- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) shares decreased by 23.23% to $16.18 during Tuesday's regular session. The market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ: GLSI) stock sank 10.19% to $4.41.
- CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: CLGN) stock decreased by 8.88% to $7.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.7 million.
- Renalytix AI (NASDAQ: RNLX) shares fell 8.2% to $10.3.
- Graybug Vision (NASDAQ: GRAY) shares declined by 8.01% to $14.78.
Industrials
- Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ: FLUX) shares declined by 19.75% to $6.34 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million. According to the news, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Performant Financial (NASDAQ: PFMT) stock fell 17.65% to $0.84. The market cap stands at $45.7 million.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ: APWC) shares decreased by 16.23% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares sank 11.93% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) stock declined by 11.15% to $0.13. According to the news, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Financial Services
- Heritage Global (NASDAQ: HGBL) shares sank 41.38% to $2.21 during Tuesday's regular session. The market cap stands at $64.8 million.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ: OXBR) stock sank 21.36% to $2.32. The market cap stands at $13.3 million.
- Hudson Capital (NASDAQ: HUSN) stock fell 14.44% to $0.43. The market cap stands at $9.4 million.
- Great Elm Capital Gr (NASDAQ: GEC) shares sank 13.02% to $2.34. The market cap stands at $59.5 million.
- Scully Royalty (NYSE: SRL) stock decreased by 8.74% to $4.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.6 million.
