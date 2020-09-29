40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) shares climbed 638.3% to $9.01 after the company announced the launch of an infectious disease liquid biopsy diagnostics subsidiary and its newly established exclusive in-licensing arrangements with Accelerate Technologies.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) shares jumped 201% to $12.94 after the company announced the acquisition of non-operated producing properties in New Mexico.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) climbed 43.1% to $1.4597. Greenpro announced last month it is distributing shares of D'Swiss to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2020.
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) gained 22.4% to $6.61 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) gained 21.9% to $5.06.
- Novus Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: NOVS) shares gained 21.1% to $12.23. AppHarvest and Novus Capital announced a business combination that would result in AppHarvest becoming a public company.
- Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) shares climbed 19.7% to $2.79.
- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) jumped 19.4% to $20.83. TCM Strategic Partners reported a $53.5 million investment in Digimarc.
- AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) climbed 13.9% to $12.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also issued upbeat FY21 guidance.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) shares gained 13.7% to $2.24 after jumping more than 32% on Monday. Westwater Resources recently agreed to sell North American uranium business for $1.95 million.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) shares gained 13.7% to $4.06.
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) surged 13.5% to $4.5950
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares climbed 13% to $0.8580 after gaining 24% on Monday.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) shares rose 12.8% to $20.35. Sogou entered into definitive agreement for going-private transaction.
- Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) climbed 12.5% to $3.22 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Karma Automotive Customization Center.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) shares gained 12.4% to $4.2815.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 10.5% to $167.12 after securing a major retail expansion at Walmart.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 9.3% to $0.93 after the company announced it has completed its purchase of a facility to house its new Advanced Development Center for accelerated development and manufacturing of vaccines, including vaccines for COVID-19.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares rose 7.5% to $10.93 after the company released preclinical data for STI-1499 and STI-2020 neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) rose 7.4% to $1.9996.
Losers
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) shares dipped 29.9% to $6.73.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) fell 27.1% to $2.15 after surging 176% on Monday.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) fell 21.5% to $6.91 after surging 71% on Monday.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: MYOV) fell 20.7% to $16.73 after the company announced that its Relugolix did not achieve a statistical superiority for castration resistance-free survival compared to Leuprolide acetate in men with metastatic disease through 48 weeks.
- Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) fell 20.6% to $0.8102 after surging 60% on Monday.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) dropped 18.55% to $2.42
- Piedmont Lithium Limited (NYSE: PLL) shares fell 17.5% to $30.51. Piedmont Lithium shares jumped 236% on Monday after the company announced it signed a sales agreement with Tesla.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) dropped 17.5% to $8.45. SPI Energy shares surged strongly last week after the company announced a new electric vehicle subsidiary.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc (NASDAQ: IPDN) fell 15.6% to $0.92 after declining 12% on Monday.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shares dipped 14.4% to $2.67.
- Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) fell 12.5% to $1.96.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) shares declined 12.3% to $16.82 after the company reported Q4 earnings.
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) shares dropped 10.5% to $9.99 after reporting a proposed underwritten public offering of 7.22 million units of common stock and warrants.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) dropped 9.7% to $3.08.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) fell 9.2% to $24.11.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) fell 8.3% to $5.60 following a 7% decline on Monday.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares fell 8.1% to $0.1345. Globus Maritime shares jumped over 30% on Monday after the company reported quarterly results.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares fell 7.3% to $17.89 following a CNBC report suggesting two women filed sexual abuse complaints again the company's founder, Trevor Milton.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) fell 7.1% to $1.5246.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) fell 5.4% to $3.87. Ambow Education shares gained 126% on Monday after the company announced it expanded its strategic partnership with Amazon in a digital professional education, training and certification.
