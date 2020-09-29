Why Myovant's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) shares are trading lower on Tuesday after the company announced that its Relugolix did not achieve a statistical superiority for castration resistance-free survival compared to Leuprolide acetate in men with metastatic disease through 48 weeks.

Myovant Sciences is a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men. The company's lead product candidate is relugolix, a once-daily, oral GnRH receptor antagonist. It has three late-stage clinical programs for relugolix in uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and prostate cancer. The company is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, that has completed a Phase 2a study for the treatment of female infertility as part of assisted reproduction.

Myovant Sciences shares traded down 24.51% to $15.86 on Tuesday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $23.04 and a 52-week low of $4.14.