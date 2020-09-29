Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Myovant's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 29, 2020 11:02am   Comments
Share:
Why Myovant's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) shares are trading lower on Tuesday after the company announced that its Relugolix did not achieve a statistical superiority for castration resistance-free survival compared to Leuprolide acetate in men with metastatic disease through 48 weeks.

Myovant Sciences is a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men. The company's lead product candidate is relugolix, a once-daily, oral GnRH receptor antagonist. It has three late-stage clinical programs for relugolix in uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and prostate cancer. The company is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, that has completed a Phase 2a study for the treatment of female infertility as part of assisted reproduction.

Myovant Sciences shares traded down 24.51% to $15.86 on Tuesday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $23.04 and a 52-week low of $4.14.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MYOV)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Flat; McCormick Tops Q3 Views
4 Sectors Moving Down In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech: FDA Decisions For Mesoblast And Eton, Coronavirus Vaccine Updates
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Gilead's $7.25B Debt Offering, Lexicon Deleverages, Taysha Gene Therapies Prices IPO
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com