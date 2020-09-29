Market Overview

Why US Energy's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 29, 2020 11:00am   Comments
US Energy (NASDAQ: USEG) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company announced the acquisition of non-operated producing properties in New Mexico.

US Energy is an independent energy company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas producing properties in the continental United States. It has business activities in South Texas and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company generates revenue from its interest in the sales of oil and natural gas production.

US Energy shares traded up 201.85% to $13.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $18.57 and a 52-week low of $2.44.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Commodities Markets

