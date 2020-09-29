Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walmart Canada Triples Its Tesla Semi Orders

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2020 9:40am   Comments
Share:
Walmart Canada Triples Its Tesla Semi Orders

The Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) all-electric semi is expected to begin production soon, especially now that Tesla has revealed the company's new battery technology.

Now it looks like Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) in Canada is increasing its order of the Tesla Semi to 130 trucks. The announcement comes alongside Walmart's $3.5 billion investment over the next five years to grow its business, while also achieving zero emissions by the year 2040.

"Tripling our reservation of Tesla Semi trucks is part of our ongoing effort to innovate the business and prioritize sustainability," said John Bayliss, Senior Vice-president, Logistics and Supply Chain, Walmart Canada.

Benzinga's Take: This is great news for Tesla and Walmart. Support from a large company gives Tesla attention to other potential customers, who may follow in Walmart's steps. The Tesla Semi is also expected to cost significantly less over its lifetime than a traditional diesel semi.

The Tesla Semi is expected to have a range of 500 miles at highway speed with a full load.

Photo courtesy of Tesla

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMT + TSLA)

Tuesday's Market Minute: Holiday Shopping During COVID-19
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Flat; IHS Markit Earnings Top Views
Walmart Looks To Invest Up To $25B In Tata's India Retail App, As Other US Giants Rush To Rival: Report
Elon Musk Has IPO Plans For Starlink, And Retail Investors Will Get 'Top Priority'
Target's Deal Days Goes Head-To-Head With Amazon Prime Days
Jim Cramer Compares Fisker And Its CEO To Nikola, Trevor Milton
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Tesla Semi Walmart CanadaNews Contracts Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com