33 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) shares rose 883.6% to $12.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of an infectious disease liquid biopsy diagnostics subsidiary and its newly established exclusive in-licensing arrangements with Accelerate Technologies.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) rose 93.1% to $1.97 in pre-market trading. Greenpro announced last month it is distributing shares of D'Swiss to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2020.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) shares rose 62% to $3.19 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 32% on Monday. Westwater Resources recently agreed to sell North American uranium business for $1.95 million.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) rose 45.1% to $1.09 in pre-market trading.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares rose 41% to $1.07 in pre-market trading after gaining 24% on Monday.
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) rose 27.6% to $6.89 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) rose 18.1% to $2.80 in pre-market trading. Precipio recently launched proprietary HemeScreen AML molecular panel.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) rose 16.5% to $0.32 in pre-market trading.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) rose 15.4% to $0.24 in pre-market trading after announcing review process of strategic alternatives.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) rose 14% to $8.25 in pre-market trading. Fluidigm executed contract with NIH as an amendment to letter contract to expand production capacity and throughput capabilities for Covid-19 testing.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) rose 12.9% to $2.10 in pre-market trading.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 12.5% to $0.9575 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has completed its purchase of a facility to house its new Advanced Development Center for accelerated development and manufacturing of vaccines, including vaccines for COVID-19.
- Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) rose 11.1% to $3.80 in pre-market trading.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares rose 8.2% to $10.98 in pre-market trading after the company released preclinical data for STI-1499 and STI-2020 neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) rose 7% to $1.08 in pre-market trading.
- Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) rose 6.2% to $4.53 in pre-market trading. HC Wainwright & Co, yesterday, maintained a Buy rating and adjusted its price target from $3 to $25.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares rose 5.6% to $5.81 in pre-market trading after gaining 31% on Monday. Genfit, last week, announced the first patient first visit for ELATIVE, its global, pivotal, Phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of elafibranor in primary biliary cholangitis, or PBC..
Losers
- Piedmont Lithium Limited (NYSE: PLL) shares fell 20.3% to $29.50 in pre-market trading. Piedmont Lithium shares jumped 236% on Monday after the company announced it signed a sales agreement with Tesla.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) fell 18.7% to $7.15 in pre-market trading after surging 71% on Monday.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) fell 14% to $2.54 in pre-market trading after surging 176% on Monday.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc (NASDAQ: IPDN) fell 11.6% to $0.9634 in pre-market trading after declining 12% on Monday.
- Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) fell 9.8% to $0.92 in pre-market trading after surging 60% on Monday.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares fell 8.8% to $0.1335 in pre-market trading. Globus Maritime shares jumped over 30% on Monday after the company reported quarterly results.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) shares fell 8.1% to $0.6156 in pre-market trading after dropping 9% on Monday.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) fell 8% to $6.25 in pre-market trading after dropping 5% on Monday.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) fell 8% to $1.51 in pre-market trading.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) fell 7.5% to $9.47 in pre-market trading. SPI Energy shares surged strongly last week after the company announced a new electric vehicle subsidiary.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) fell 7.3% to $0.3085 in pre-market trading.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) fell 6.7% to $5.70 in pre-market trading following a 7% decline on Monday.
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) fell 6.5% to $5.60 in pre-market trading. Viking Therapeutics recently announced initiation of Phase 1 clinical trial of VK0214.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) shares fell 6.4% to $0.4774 in pre-market trading.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HHT) fell 6.1% to $0.49 in pre-market trading. Color Star Technology yesterday announced opening of online store.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares fell 3.9% to $18.55 in pre-market trading following a CNBC report suggesting two women filed sexual abuse complaints again the company's founder, Trevor Milton.
