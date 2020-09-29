Market Overview

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2020 4:38am   Comments
Gainers

  • Piedmont Lithium Limited (NYSE: PLL) shares jumped 236.4% to close at $37.00 on Monday after the company announced it signed a sales agreement with Tesla.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) shares climbed 175.7% to close at $2.95 on Monday after gaining 7% on Friday.
  • Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) shares gained 126% to close at $4.09 after the company announced it expanded its strategic partnership with Amazon in a digital professional education, training and certification.
  • The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) jumped 71.2% to close at $8.80 on Monday after declining 35% on Friday.
  • Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) shares gained 66.8% to close at $6.82 after the company agreed to be acquired by Atlas Copco for $7 per share. Perceptron also reported Q4 RESULTS.
  • Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) jumped 42.1% to close at $2.97. Sunworks shares tumbled around 47% on Friday, selling off from Thursday strength as the stock gained heavily in recent sessions amid momentum in the electric vehicle/fuel cell space.
  • Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) jumped 32.4% to close at $3.64.
  • Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares gained 31.3% to close at $5.50. Genfit, on Friday, announced the first patient first visit for ELATIVE, its global, pivotal, Phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of elafibranor in primary biliary cholangitis, or PBC.
  • Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) gained 30.5% to close at $0.1463 after the company reported quarterly results.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPCE) climbed 24.8% to close at $20.51. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic with a Positive rating and announced a price target of $20.
  • Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) gained 23% to close at $10.50 in sympathy with Piedmont Lithium after Tesla signed a deal to procure lithium from Piedmont.
  • Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) rose 22.4% to close at $5.96.
  • Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) gained 20.4% to close at $4.66 after Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $12 per share.
  • Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE: GRAF) rose 19.6% to close at $24.42. Graf Industrial, last week, reported its proposed merger partner, Velodyne Lidar, entered a Litigation Settlement and Patent Cross License Agreement with Suteng Innovation Technology to resolve all disputes.
  • Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) gained 19.4% to close at $7.64.
  • Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) climbed 19.3% to close at $6.12 after jumping 34% on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives recently won over $100 million EPC wind contract for State of Indiana.
  • Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) gained 18.8% to close at $6.08. OLMA Capital Management Limited, on Friday, reported a 6% active stake in Commercial Vehicle Group.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) rose 18.3% to close at $25.96.
  • MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDJH) climbed 17.9% to close at $5.07. MDJM recently reported results for its first half of the year.
  • Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) gained 17.9% to close at $6.25 following a Bloomberg report saying talks on possible sale have restarted.
  • Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) gained 17.7% to close at $3.65.
  • United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) climbed 17.3% to close at $4.96 after the US placed export restrictions on China's largest chip maker.
  • China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) gained 17.2% to close at $3.61.
  • Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) rose 17% to close at $14.98.
  • Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) gained 16.7% to close at $6.86 after the company announced it secured $300 million in strategic financing.
  • WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) rose 16.4% to close at $5.17. Devon Energy and WPX Energy are in talks for a merger that is expected to close sometime this week, according to the Wall Street Journal.
  • Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN) jumped 15.7% to close at $21.25. Lantern Pharma recently announced a collaboration and research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center focused on advancing the development of LP-184 in pancreatic cancer.
  • Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX) gained 14.2% to close at $29.01.
  • JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) climbed 14% to close at $86.35. JFrog, last week, priced its IPO at $44 per share.
  • Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) gained 13.5% to close at $3.12.
  • Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) climbed 13.3% to close at $86.56.
  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) gained 13.3% to close at $13.20. Plug Power, last week, signed a MOU with Linde for the demonstration of fuel cell-powered on-road vehicles.
  • PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) climbed 12.9% to close at $3.95.
  • Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) gained 12.2% to close at $15.53.
  • Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ: FMCI) shares gained 12% to close at $24.96 after climbing 13% on Friday.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) gained 11.6% to close at $6.56 after the company announced it would acquire ArcelorMittal's US operations for $1.4 billion.
  • TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) gained 11% to close at $5.34. A Form 4 filing filed with the SEC on Thursday, September 24 showed that President and Theuer Charles bought 107 shares at an average price of $4.72.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) rose 10.6% to close at $13.37 after Cleveland-Cliffs Inc anounced plans to buy the U.S. operations of ArcelorMittal for $1.4 billion.
  • HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) rose 10.2% to close at $19.96 after Ping An Insurance (Group) lifted its stake in HSBC Holdings.
  • Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SHLL) shares gained 8.1% to close at $48.00. Tortoise Acquisition is set to finalize its merger with Hyliion.
  • Diageo plc (NYSE: DEO) rose 6.3% to close at $137.55. Diageo is projecting an improvement in its business in July to December from the first six months of the year.
  • MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBL) rose 6.2% to close at $7.05 after the company agreed to be acquired by Ivanti for $872 million in cash.
  • Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK) rose 5% to close at $3.16.
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) rose 3.2% to close at $35.56 after the company won a court ruling allowing for operation in London.

Losers

  • Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) shares tumbled 34.7% to close at $4.97 on Monday after the company late Friday received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for Libervant buccal film indicating the application cannot be approved in its current form.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) fell 28.3% to close at $12.14 following an adverse development in its coronavirus vaccine program. The company said the FDA has imposed a partial clinical hold on the planned Phase 2/3 trial of INO-4800 – its DNA vaccine against the novel coronavirus. The partial clinical hold also applied to the company's Cellectra 2000 delivery device to be used in the trial.
  • Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) declined 19.5% to close at $7.96 after the company reported results of investigator sponsored study in outpatients with mild and uncomplicated COVID-19.
  • Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SKYS) fell 14.8% to close at $8.50 after gaining 50% on Friday.
  • COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) fell 14.3% to close at $37.00. COMPASS Pathways recently priced its IPO at $17 per share.
  • Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) dipped 13.9% to close at $2.290. Kubient, last week, reported a loss for its second quarter.
  • Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) fell 13% to close at $1.81 as a potential sell-off after the stock increased roughly 85% in Friday's trading session.
  • Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) fell 12.1% to close at $1.09 after gaining over 49% on Friday.
  • Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) dropped 10.8% to close at $6.06.
  • Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE: AJX) shares declined 9.2% to close at $8.46.
  • Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) dropped 8.2% to close at $4.79. Amesite, last week, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
  • Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) fell 7.6% to close at $2.06. Digital Ally recently announced a sizable order for ThermoVu non-contact temperature screening devices.
  • Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) shares fell 6.9% to close at $6.11 after jumping more than 71% on Friday.
  • Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) shares fell 5.4% to close at $6.79.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

