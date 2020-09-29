58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Piedmont Lithium Limited (NYSE: PLL) shares jumped 236.4% to close at $37.00 on Monday after the company announced it signed a sales agreement with Tesla.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) shares climbed 175.7% to close at $2.95 on Monday after gaining 7% on Friday.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) shares gained 126% to close at $4.09 after the company announced it expanded its strategic partnership with Amazon in a digital professional education, training and certification.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) jumped 71.2% to close at $8.80 on Monday after declining 35% on Friday.
- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) shares gained 66.8% to close at $6.82 after the company agreed to be acquired by Atlas Copco for $7 per share. Perceptron also reported Q4 RESULTS.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) jumped 42.1% to close at $2.97. Sunworks shares tumbled around 47% on Friday, selling off from Thursday strength as the stock gained heavily in recent sessions amid momentum in the electric vehicle/fuel cell space.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) jumped 32.4% to close at $3.64.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares gained 31.3% to close at $5.50. Genfit, on Friday, announced the first patient first visit for ELATIVE, its global, pivotal, Phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of elafibranor in primary biliary cholangitis, or PBC.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) gained 30.5% to close at $0.1463 after the company reported quarterly results.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPCE) climbed 24.8% to close at $20.51. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic with a Positive rating and announced a price target of $20.
- Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) gained 23% to close at $10.50 in sympathy with Piedmont Lithium after Tesla signed a deal to procure lithium from Piedmont.
- Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) rose 22.4% to close at $5.96.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) gained 20.4% to close at $4.66 after Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $12 per share.
- Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE: GRAF) rose 19.6% to close at $24.42. Graf Industrial, last week, reported its proposed merger partner, Velodyne Lidar, entered a Litigation Settlement and Patent Cross License Agreement with Suteng Innovation Technology to resolve all disputes.
- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) gained 19.4% to close at $7.64.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) climbed 19.3% to close at $6.12 after jumping 34% on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives recently won over $100 million EPC wind contract for State of Indiana.
- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) gained 18.8% to close at $6.08. OLMA Capital Management Limited, on Friday, reported a 6% active stake in Commercial Vehicle Group.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) rose 18.3% to close at $25.96.
- MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDJH) climbed 17.9% to close at $5.07. MDJM recently reported results for its first half of the year.
- Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) gained 17.9% to close at $6.25 following a Bloomberg report saying talks on possible sale have restarted.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) gained 17.7% to close at $3.65.
- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) climbed 17.3% to close at $4.96 after the US placed export restrictions on China's largest chip maker.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) gained 17.2% to close at $3.61.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) rose 17% to close at $14.98.
- Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) gained 16.7% to close at $6.86 after the company announced it secured $300 million in strategic financing.
- WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) rose 16.4% to close at $5.17. Devon Energy and WPX Energy are in talks for a merger that is expected to close sometime this week, according to the Wall Street Journal.
- Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN) jumped 15.7% to close at $21.25. Lantern Pharma recently announced a collaboration and research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center focused on advancing the development of LP-184 in pancreatic cancer.
- Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX) gained 14.2% to close at $29.01.
- JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) climbed 14% to close at $86.35. JFrog, last week, priced its IPO at $44 per share.
- Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) gained 13.5% to close at $3.12.
- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) climbed 13.3% to close at $86.56.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) gained 13.3% to close at $13.20. Plug Power, last week, signed a MOU with Linde for the demonstration of fuel cell-powered on-road vehicles.
- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) climbed 12.9% to close at $3.95.
- Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) gained 12.2% to close at $15.53.
- Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ: FMCI) shares gained 12% to close at $24.96 after climbing 13% on Friday.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) gained 11.6% to close at $6.56 after the company announced it would acquire ArcelorMittal's US operations for $1.4 billion.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) gained 11% to close at $5.34. A Form 4 filing filed with the SEC on Thursday, September 24 showed that President and Theuer Charles bought 107 shares at an average price of $4.72.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) rose 10.6% to close at $13.37 after Cleveland-Cliffs Inc anounced plans to buy the U.S. operations of ArcelorMittal for $1.4 billion.
- HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) rose 10.2% to close at $19.96 after Ping An Insurance (Group) lifted its stake in HSBC Holdings.
- Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SHLL) shares gained 8.1% to close at $48.00. Tortoise Acquisition is set to finalize its merger with Hyliion.
- Diageo plc (NYSE: DEO) rose 6.3% to close at $137.55. Diageo is projecting an improvement in its business in July to December from the first six months of the year.
- MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBL) rose 6.2% to close at $7.05 after the company agreed to be acquired by Ivanti for $872 million in cash.
- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK) rose 5% to close at $3.16.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) rose 3.2% to close at $35.56 after the company won a court ruling allowing for operation in London.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) shares tumbled 34.7% to close at $4.97 on Monday after the company late Friday received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for Libervant buccal film indicating the application cannot be approved in its current form.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) fell 28.3% to close at $12.14 following an adverse development in its coronavirus vaccine program. The company said the FDA has imposed a partial clinical hold on the planned Phase 2/3 trial of INO-4800 – its DNA vaccine against the novel coronavirus. The partial clinical hold also applied to the company's Cellectra 2000 delivery device to be used in the trial.
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) declined 19.5% to close at $7.96 after the company reported results of investigator sponsored study in outpatients with mild and uncomplicated COVID-19.
- Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SKYS) fell 14.8% to close at $8.50 after gaining 50% on Friday.
- COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) fell 14.3% to close at $37.00. COMPASS Pathways recently priced its IPO at $17 per share.
- Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) dipped 13.9% to close at $2.290. Kubient, last week, reported a loss for its second quarter.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) fell 13% to close at $1.81 as a potential sell-off after the stock increased roughly 85% in Friday's trading session.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) fell 12.1% to close at $1.09 after gaining over 49% on Friday.
- Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) dropped 10.8% to close at $6.06.
- Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE: AJX) shares declined 9.2% to close at $8.46.
- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) dropped 8.2% to close at $4.79. Amesite, last week, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) fell 7.6% to close at $2.06. Digital Ally recently announced a sizable order for ThermoVu non-contact temperature screening devices.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) shares fell 6.9% to close at $6.11 after jumping more than 71% on Friday.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) shares fell 5.4% to close at $6.79.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas