Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- An advance report on U.S. international trade in goods for August is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US goods deficit is projected to widen to $82.6 billion in August from $81.2 billion in July.
- Data on retail and wholesale inventories for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect wholesale inventories declining 0.1% in August following a 0.3% drop in July.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for July will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. The index is projected to increase 0.2% in July.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 9:15 a.m. ET.
- Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will speak at 9:30 a.m. ET.
- The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for September is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index to increase to 88.8 in September from 84.8 in August.
- Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida is set to speak at 11:40 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Randal Quarles will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Randal Quarles will speak at 3:00 p.m. ET.
