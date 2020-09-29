Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walmart Looks To Invest Up To $25B In Tata's India Retail App, As Other US Giants Rush To Rival: Report
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 29, 2020 2:58am   Comments
Share:
Walmart Looks To Invest Up To $25B In Tata's India Retail App, As Other US Giants Rush To Rival: Report

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) is in negotiations with India's Tata Group regarding buying a stake in a new "super app" focused on retail, local media reported Tuesday (New Delhi time).

What Happened: The super app will encompass a wide range of products in the retail segment, according to India’s Mint newspaper.

The investment by Arkansas-based retail giant could be in the region of $20-25 billion, sources familiar with the matter told Mint. 

The digital platform could reportedly be launched as a joint venture between the Indian group and the retail behemoth, with additional foreign investors joining the two.

Walmart-owned Flipkart, which is a rival to Amazon.com, Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Indian operations, may be able to offer its product line on the emergent platform or conversely the e-commerce marketplace could be powered by Tata, an unnamed source told Mint.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) has been chosen as an investment banker for the likely deal by Walmart, as per a source of Mint.

The app is likely to be launched in December or January in India.

Why It Matters: The valuation of the super app is pegged around $50-60 billion, according to Mint.

Tata Group, whose product portfolio spans from salt to satellite television, is reportedly aiming to merge all retail businesses of the conglomerate into one channel.

The negotiations could lead to India’s largest retail deal, which would be bigger than Walmart’s 2018 purchase of a 66% stake in Flipkart for $16 billion, Mint noted. 

This could also be a chance for Tata Group to trim debt which stood at $14 billion as of June 30, Bloomberg reported.

Tata's digital platform will compete with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail in which Amazon is said to be looking to pick up a 10% stake.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) acquired a nearly 10% stake in Ambani’s Jio Platforms for $5.7 billion in April. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) followed with a $4.5 billion funding in July.

Jio, which operates the country’s largest mobile network, has also attracted $748 million investment from Silver Lake and $253.5 million from Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC).

Price Action: Walmart shares rose 0.1% to $137.42 in the after-hours session after closing mostly unchanged on Monday.
Photo courtesy: Mike Mozart via Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMT)

Target's Deal Days Goes Head-To-Head With Amazon Prime Days
Nike Just Did It
Mark Cuban's Use-It-Or-Lose-It Stimulus Idea: The Sectors That Would Win
Judge Blocks Trump Order On TikTok Just Hours Before Ban Goes Into Effect
TikTok Awaits Judge Ruling After Sunday Morning Hearing
Delay TikTok Ban Or Defend By Friday, Judge Tells Trump Administration
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: e-commerce India Mint.comNews Financing Global Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com