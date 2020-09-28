Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Google Says All App Developers Must Begin Forking Out 30% Play Store Cut Next Year
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 28, 2020 10:40pm   Comments
Share:
Google Says All App Developers Must Begin Forking Out 30% Play Store Cut Next Year

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Google wants developers who offer in-app purchases on its Play Store to exclusively use its in-house payment system that gives it a 30% cut.

What Happened: The Sundar Pichai-led tech giant said in a blog post that developers are expected to “pay a service fee from a percentage of the purchase.”

The vast majority of developers already utilize the Google Play billing system, as per the company.

“Less than 3% of developers with apps on Play sold digital goods over the last 12 months, and of this 3%, the vast majority (nearly 97%) already use Google Play's billing,” the company said.

The tech behemoth is giving developers until Sept. 30, 2021, to make the necessary updates and comply with its billing policies.

Why It Matters: Google takes a 30% cut from payments made within apps on the Google Play store, the New York Times reported.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Spotify Technologies Inc (NYSE: SPOT) have reportedly skirted the Mountain View, California-based company’s billing system by allowing users to pay them directly using a credit card.

Rival Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is also facing flak for similar policies as it too charges a 30% cut for in-app payments.

Companies like Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH), Tencent Holdings Limited-owned Epic Games, and Spotify have joined the Coalition For App Fairness in a bid to get the Cupertino-based tech giant to change its policies.

Epic Games is also engaged in litigation against both Apple and Google after its popular game “Fortnite” was removed from their respective app marketplaces.

Price Action: Alphabet Class A shares closed nearly 1.4% higher at $1,458.66 on Monday and rose almost 0.4% in the after-hours session. On the same day, the company’s Class C shares closed 1.35% higher at $1,464.52 and gained nearly 0.4% in the after-hours session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

October Outlook: Election Looms, Earnings Season Begins, And Vaccine Data Awaited
Google Continues Antitrust Practices In Shopping Search Even After $2.7B EU Fine: Report
SPAC King Chamath Palihapitiya On Facebook, Tesla And Bitcoin
Google Services, Including Gmail, YouTube Disrupted As Servers Crash
Amazon Joins Fellow Tech Giants In The 'Game Wars' With 'Luna' Launch
Spotify, Match Group, Epic Games Join Fight Against Apple's App Store
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Android Antitrust Apps GoogleNews Retail Sales Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com