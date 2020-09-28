Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Has IPO Plans For Starlink, And Retail Investors Will Get 'Top Priority'
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 28, 2020 9:45pm   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Has IPO Plans For Starlink, And Retail Investors Will Get 'Top Priority'

Space Exploration Technologies Corp CEO Elon Musk revealed Monday that the company has plans to take its satellite broadband unit Starlink public, but not until the revenue growth is "smooth" and "predictable."

What Happened: Such an initial public offering would come "several years in the future" as the public market doesn't "like erratic cash flow," the billionaire suggested, adding a laugh.

Musk added that whenever such an IPO happens, Starlink can be trusted to prioritize retail investors. "I’m a huge fan of small retail investors. Will make sure they get top priority. You can hold me to it," the SpaceX CEO claimed.

SpaceX is considered to be one of the most valuable venture-backed businesses in the United States, with an estimated valuation above $46 billion as of August.

Why It Matters: In March, Musk, who also leads Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), said publicly that he was not considering an IPO for Starlink, saying, “We’re thinking about that zero.”

The broadband project involves launching 12,000 satellites in low Earth orbit in order to provide global internet coverage. 

Analysts contend that SpaceX’s value is mostly within its broadband arm, Starlink, and if the project is a success, it could achieve a $120 billion valuation, or else it could drop to $5 billion.

Photo courtesy: SpaceX via Flickr

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Jim Cramer Compares Fisker And Its CEO To Nikola, Trevor Milton
2 New Tesla Vehicles To Be Produced At Gigafactory Berlin, Shanghai
Space Race: The Top Players In A Market That Could Be Worth $1.4 Trillion By 2030
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In The 2018 Debut Of Piedmont Lithium Would Be Worth Today
Tesla Has Been Using New 4680 Batteries for Months, Musk Says
Why Piedmont Lithium's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musk SpaceX StarLinkNews IPOs Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com