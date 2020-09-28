Why Abeona's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ABEO) shares are trading lower on Monday after the company announced João Siffert has resigned as CEO.

Abeona Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on developing gene therapies and plasma-based products for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The gene therapy involves the use of DNA as a potential therapy to treat a disease.

Abeona Therapeutics shares are trading down 40.59% at $1.10 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.19 and a 52-week low of $1.09.