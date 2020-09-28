Why United Natural Foods Stock Is Trading Higher Today
United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) shares are trading higher on Monday ahead of the company's earnings report
United Natural Foods is a wholesale distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods and nonfood products across North America.
United Natural Foods shares traded up 7% to $19.18 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $23.38 and a 52-week low of $5.
