Why United Natural Foods Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 28, 2020 4:11pm
United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) shares are trading higher on Monday ahead of the company's earnings report

United Natural Foods is a wholesale distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods and nonfood products across North America.

United Natural Foods shares traded up 7% to $19.18 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $23.38 and a 52-week low of $5.

