Target's Deal Days Goes Head-To-Head With Amazon Prime Days

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) confirmed its dates for its annual Prime Days on Oct. 13-14. Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) announced its Deal Days, which launched in 2019, will also be held on Oct. 13-14.

Both events moved from July due to pandemic concerns.

Why It’s Important: Unlike Amazon’s event, no membership is required for Target’s Deal Days. The company also highlighted that shoppers can use the company’s same-day delivery and pickup options for most items.

Target's same-day fulfillment demand has quadrupled in the first half of 2020.

After these two retailers hold their events, shoppers will have Alibaba’s (NYSE: BABA) Singles Day event to look forward to on Nov. 11. This annual event, which launched in China, is the largest online shopping day in the world.

What's Next: An uncertain 2020 shopping season has already seen some retailers announce closures on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, due to crowd concerns in a pandemic. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) are both expected to launch sales in October.

The new iPhone 12 from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is also expected to go on sale on Oct. 12.

Online sales and promotions before the holiday season will be incredibly important for retailers.