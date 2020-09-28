50 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) shares jumped 534.5% to $6.79 after gaining 7% on Friday.
- Piedmont Lithium Limited (NYSE: PLL) shares climbed 190.1% to $31.91 after the company announced it signed a sales agreement with Tesla.
- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) shares climbed 67.1% to $6.84 after the company agreed to be acquired by Atlas Copco for $7 per share. Perceptron also reported Q4 RESULTS.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) shares climbed 53% to $2.77 after the company announced it expanded its strategic partnership with Amazon in a digital professional education, training and certification.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares climbed 35.6% to $5.68. Genfit, on Friday, announced the first patient first visit for ELATIVE, its global, pivotal, Phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of elafibranor in primary biliary cholangitis, or PBC.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) jumped 33% to $0.1490 after the company reported quarterly results.
- Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) gained 24.4% to $6.06.
- Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) jumped 22.4% to $3.3670
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPCE) surged 21.2% to $19.92. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic with a Positive rating and announced a price target of $20.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) gained 20.8% to $6.21 after declining 35% on Friday.
- Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) climbed 18.6% to $10.13 in sympathy with Piedmont Lithium after Tesla signed a deal to procure lithium from Piedmont.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) gained 18.5% to $15.17.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) gained 17.7% to $2.46. Sunworks shares tumbled around 47% on Friday, selling off from Thursday strength as the stock gained heavily in recent sessions amid momentum in the electric vehicle/fuel cell space.
- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) surged 17.3% to $7.51.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) gained 16.7% to $5.99 after jumping 34% on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives recently won over $100 million EPC wind contract for State of Indiana.
- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) surged 15.5% to $4.885 after the US placed export restrictions on China's largest chip maker.
- Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) gained 15.8% to $16.03.
- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) climbed 14.7% to $87.67.
- Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ: FMCI) shares rose 14.6% to $25.54 after climbing 13% on Friday.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) gained 14.2% to $11.41. SPI Energy shares tumbled 24% on Friday, selling off from heavy momentum in recent days after the company announced a new electric vehicle subsidiary.
- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) climbed 14% to $3.99.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) gained 12.3% to $5.40. A Form 4 filing filed with the SEC on Thursday, September 24 showed that President and Theuer Charles bought 107 shares at an average price of $4.72.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) rose 12.3% to $13.08. Plug Power, last week, signed a MOU with Linde for the demonstration of fuel cell-powered on-road vehicles.
- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK) gained 11.3% to $3.3498.
- Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SHLL) shares climbed 11% to $49.28. Tortoise Acquisition is set to finalize its merger with Hyliion.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) rose 9.8% to $13.27 after Cleveland-Cliffs Inc anounced plans to buy the U.S. operations of ArcelorMittal for $1.4 billion.
- HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) rose 8.6% to $19.67 after Ping An Insurance (Group) lifted its stake in HSBC Holdings.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) rose 8.5% to $0.6671 after gaining 30% on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics, recently, announced a 158.4 million share common stock offering by selling shareholders.
- WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) rose 8.1% to $4.80. Devon Energy and WPX Energy are in talks for a merger that is expected to close sometime this week, according to the Wall Street Journal.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) jumped 7.8% to $4.1713 after Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $12 per share.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) rose 7.2% to $6.30 after the company announced it would acquire ArcelorMittal's US operations for $1.4 billion.
- Diageo plc (NYSE: DEO) rose 6.6% to $137.96. Diageo is projecting an improvement in its business in July to December from the first six months of the year.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) rose 5.7% to $36.42 after the company won a court ruling allowing for operation in London.
- MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBL) rose 5.5% to $7.01 after the company agreed to be acquired by Ivanti for $872 million in cash.
- Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) rose 3.7% to $96.62 following Q4 results.
- Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) rose 3.4% to $66.54 after the company was granted FDA Emergency use authorization for asymptomatic COVID-19 testing with Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 Assay.
Losers
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) shares dipped 34.4% to $4.99 after the company late Friday received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for Libervant buccal film indicating the application cannot be approved in its current form.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) fell 23.6% to $12.95 following an adverse development in its coronavirus vaccine program. The company said the FDA has imposed a partial clinical hold on the planned Phase 2/3 trial of INO-4800 – its DNA vaccine against the novel coronavirus. The partial clinical hold also applied to the company's Cellectra 2000 delivery device to be used in the trial.
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) fell 18% to $8.11 after the company reported results of investigator sponsored study in outpatients with mild and uncomplicated COVID-19.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) fell 11.8% to $0.3129 after declining around 37% on Friday. Just Energy Group recently announced an update for the closing of its plan arrangement..
- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) dipped 11.5% to $5.15. TAT Technologies shares jumped over 45% on Friday after the company announced it entered into a 10-year maintenance and repair agreement with Honeywell.
- Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SKYS) dropped 11% to $8.88 after gaining 50% on Friday.
- COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) dipped 10.3% to $38.71. COMPASS Pathways recently priced its IPO at $17 per share.
- Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) fell 9.9% to $6.12.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) fell 9.7% to $1.12 after gaining over 49% on Friday.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) shares dropped 9.7% to $6.49
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) shares fell 9.2% to $5.96 after jumping more than 71% on Friday.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) fell 9.1% to $10.43. Cassava Sciences climbed 18% on Friday after a company director bought 10,000 shares at an average price of $9.59 per share.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) fell 7.7% to $2.0595. Digital Ally recently announced a sizable order for ThermoVu non-contact temperature screening devices.
- Aspira Women's Health Inc. (NYSE: AWH) fell 6.2% to $2.71.
