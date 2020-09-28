Why Ambow Education's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Ambow Education (NYSE: AMBO) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company announced it expanded its strategic partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) in a digital professional education, training and certification.

Ambow Education is a provider of educational and career enhancement services in China. Business activity of the firm is operated through two business divisions: Better Schools and Better Jobs. Geographically all the operations are functioned within China.

Ambow Education shares are trading up 191.16% at $5.27 during the time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.27 and a 52-week low of $1.10.