Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Monday morning saw 39 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteables:

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.

Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ: OXBR)'s stock saw the most upside, trading up 260.75% to reach a new 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $171.86 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.23%.

(NASDAQ: SGEN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $189.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.5%. Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: Z) shares reached a new 52-week high of $103.05 on Monday morning, moving up 1.33%.

(NASDAQ: EVGN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.55 with a daily change of up 11.83%. Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ: OXBR) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.53 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 260.75%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.