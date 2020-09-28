Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2020 10:18am   Comments
Monday morning saw 39 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteables:

  • United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ: OXBR) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ: OXBR)'s stock saw the most upside, trading up 260.75% to reach a new 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

  • United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $171.86 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.23%.
  • Target (NYSE: TGT) shares hit a yearly high of $156.82. The stock traded up 1.19% on the session.
  • FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shares were up 2.99% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $259.81.
  • Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $189.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.5%.
  • Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: Z) shares reached a new 52-week high of $103.05 on Monday morning, moving up 1.33%.
  • Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: ZG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $102.72 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.11%.
  • BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE) shares were down 0.85% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $283.00 for a change of down 0.85%.
  • 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $126.22. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.
  • United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.83. The stock traded up 13.12% on the session.
  • Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $113.00. The stock later traded down 0.74% on the session.
  • Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) stock set a new 52-week high of $64.17 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.86%.
  • Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) shares hit $70.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.85%.
  • Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $158.14 with a daily change of up 2.81%.
  • New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $39.64. Shares traded up 0.46%.
  • Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MNTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.45 Monday. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.
  • Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.75. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.
  • Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) shares hit $38.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.86%.
  • Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $143.00. The stock traded up 1.62% on the session.
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares broke to $74.90 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.35%.
  • Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) shares were down 0.05% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $178.62 for a change of down 0.05%.
  • Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ: INOV) shares broke to $26.84 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.65%.
  • Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.91 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.51%.
  • Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) shares were down 0.46% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $74.33 for a change of down 0.46%.
  • Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.88 on Monday, moving up 4.37%.
  • Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) shares broke to $30.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.73%.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE: JKS) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.52 Monday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
  • Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) shares set a new yearly high of $9.43 this morning. The stock later traded down 0.32% on the session.
  • Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP) shares set a new 52-week high of $74.52 on Monday, moving up 1.25%.
  • TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) shares hit a yearly high of $43.77. The stock traded up 2.44% on the session.
  • GRAVITY Co (NASDAQ: GRVY) stock hit a yearly high price of $140.00. The stock was up 3.59% for the day.
  • Switchback Energy (NYSE: SBE) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.44 on Monday, moving up 11.89%.
  • Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE: DFIN) shares were up 4.65% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.04 for a change of up 4.65%.
  • American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) shares hit $14.40 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.13%.
  • OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.13 Monday. The stock was up 3.92% for the day.
  • Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CLDX) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.65 Monday. The stock was up 15.16% for the day.
  • Genasys (NASDAQ: GNSS) shares were up 7.64% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.22 for a change of up 7.64%.
  • Aberdeen Japan Equity (NYSE: JEQ) shares set a new yearly high of $8.41 this morning. The stock was up 2.94% on the session.
  • Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.55 with a daily change of up 11.83%.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ: OXBR) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.53 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 260.75%.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

