4 Sectors Moving Down In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Here is the sector-by-sector list of stocks moving lower in today's pre-market session:
Healthcare
- Sun BioPharma (NASDAQ: SNBP) shares sank 66.0% to $3.23 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.
- Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AQST) shares decreased by 31.67% to $5.2. The market cap stands at $174.6 million.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) stock decreased by 31.47% to $11.61. The market cap stands at $1.8 billion. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EIGR) stock sank 9.0% to $9.0. The market cap stands at $225.5 million.
- TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) shares fell 7.81% to $22.79. The market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
Industrials
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ: CBAT) shares declined by 17.96% to $2.01 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.0 million.
- TAT Technologies (NASDAQ: TATT) stock declined by 11.52% to $5.15. The market cap stands at $45.7 million. Professional Diversity (NASDAQ: IPDN) stock decreased by 11.29% to $1.1. The market cap stands at $12.0 million. SG Blocks (NASDAQ: SGBX) stock declined by 9.22% to $1.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ: POLA) shares fell 8.71% to $2.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million.
Communication Services
- Urban One (NASDAQ: UONEK) stock decreased by 13.94% to $1.42 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $64.5 million.
- The9 (NASDAQ: NCTY) stock fell 13.88% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million. Salem Media Group (NASDAQ: SALM) shares fell 8.58% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.
- Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares decreased by 4.01% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.6 million.
- Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ: LILA) stock sank 3.19% to $7.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
Financial Services
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ: AIHS) stock decreased by 19.42% to $0.6 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $17.3 million.
- Broadway Financial (NASDAQ: BYFC) stock declined by 15.39% to $1.76. The market cap stands at $49.3 million. Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ: CARV) shares sank 12.96% to $6.25. The market cap stands at $23.1 million.
- AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ: AMCI) shares sank 3.43% to $10.03. The market cap stands at $276.5 million.
