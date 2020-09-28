4 Sectors Moving Up In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Here is the sector-by-sector list of stocks moving higher in today's pre-market session:
Healthcare
- Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT) stock increased by 45.1% to $6.08 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.1 million.
- Titan Medical (NASDAQ: TMDI) shares moved upwards by 14.28% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.9 million.
- Quotient (NASDAQ: QTNT) stock increased by 14.0% to $5.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $470.6 million.
- Curis (NASDAQ: CRIS) shares increased by 13.2% to $1.2. The market cap stands at $43.8 million.
- OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) stock increased by 11.65% to $2.3. The market cap stands at $34.6 million.
Financial Services
- Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ: OXBR) stock increased by 82.23% to $1.95 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $11.1 million.
- Great Elm Capital Gr (NASDAQ: GEC) stock rose 18.36% to $2.9. The market cap stands at $73.7 million.
- Tortoise Acquisition (NYSE: SHLL) shares rose 14.26% to $50.54. The market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Graf Industrial (NYSE: GRAF) stock moved upwards by 13.22% to $23.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $704.1 million.
- Forum Merger II (NASDAQ: FMCI) stock surged 11.08% to $24.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $635.1 million.
Technology
- Perceptron (NASDAQ: PRCP) stock surged 67.97% to $6.87 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.7 million. According to the news, Q4 earnings came out today.
- United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) stock moved upwards by 13.47% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 billion.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ: GDYN) stock surged 12.79% to $7.67. The market cap stands at $389.8 million.
- My Size (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares surged 9.57% to $1.03. The market cap stands at $7.3 million.
- NeoPhotonics (NYSE: NPTN) stock surged 7.56% to $6.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $312.0 million.
Industrials
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ: VRME) stock surged 2876.0% to $3.72 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $425.9 million.
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) stock moved upwards by 22.39% to $0.14.
- Fly Leasing (NYSE: FLY) stock surged 9.68% to $7.02. The market cap stands at $213.9 million.
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) stock moved upwards by 9.26% to $14.62. The market cap stands at $330.9 million.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE: SPCE) stock rose 9.18% to $17.95. The market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas