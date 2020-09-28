61 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMVP) shares jumped 108.4% to close at $37.51 on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $18 per share.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) shares climbed 81.5% to close at $2.45 on Friday after jumping more than 53% on Thursday. CBAK Battery recently won the bidding for Haier project and expanded its business in the smart home market.
- Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: STND) shares jumped 73% to close at $32.45 on Friday after the company announced it would get acquired by Dollar Mutual for $158 million in cash.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) gained 71.3% to close at $6.56.
- Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SKYS) surged 50.3% to close at $9.98
- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) rose 45.5% to close at $5.82 after the company announced it entered into a 10-year maintenance and repair agreement with Honeywell.
- SG Blocks Inc (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares gained 42.8% to close at $2.17 after the company and Grimshaw announced plans to build modular coronavirus testing centers for Los Angeles International Airport.
- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) climbed 37.9% to close at $26.20 after pricing its IPO at $19 per share.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) climbed 33.6% to close at $5.13. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives recently won over $100 million EPC wind contract for State of Indiana.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) gained 29.1% to close at $7.18.
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) climbed 28.2% to close at $4.45
- IBEX Limited (NASDAQ: IBEX) surged 26.6% to close at $13.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) shares jumped 25.9% to close at $3.89.
- Laird Superfood, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSF) shares gained 20% to close at $45.00. Laird Superfood, last week, priced its IPO at $22 per share.
- MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBL) shares jumped 19.9% to close at $6.64 as traders circulate unconfirmed M&A speculation in the name.
- Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNBK) surged 19.9% to close at $7.29.
- Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) rose 18.9% to close at $8.54.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) climbed 18.1% to close at $11.47 after a company director bought 10,000 shares at an average price of $9.59 per share.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) gained 16% to close at $3.11.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) gained 15.8% to close at $3.08 after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) surged 15.7% to close at $2.73.
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) jumped 15% to close at $3.83. ProPhase Labs yesterday reported at-the-market equity facility.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) climbed 14.5% to close at $1.66. Boxlight, yesterday, reported the purchase of 3 LAN-based screen sharing patents and 1 pending patent application from Circle Technology.
- Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ: CHDN) gained 14.4% to close at $169.72 after Susquehanna upgraded the stock from Neutral to Positive.
- Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) shares jumped 14.3% to close at $4.71. B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Axcella Health with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $14.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) gained 14.2% to close at $4.19. Genfit announced the first patient first visit for ELATIVE, its global, pivotal, Phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of elafibranor in primary biliary cholangitis, or PBC.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) shares rose 13.7% to close at $16.63 after Barclays upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Colony Capital Inc (NYSE: CLNY) gained 12.4% to close at $2.63 after the company reported the sale of 6 hospitality portfolios for $2.6 billion.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained 10.9% to close at $113.56 as the company announced plans to launch a large-scale diverse Phase 3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) gained 10.7% to close at $8.52 after the company and Sustainable Westchester announced a working partnership to promote electric vehicle charging infrastructure in New York.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) gained 9.8% to close at $0.7470 after jumping over 51% on Thursday.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) climbed 9.7% to close at $19.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HHT) climbed 9.3% to close at $0.5136. Color Star Technology recently entered into MOU to acquire South Korean artist agency and live entertainment company FENT.
- Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP) climbed 8.4% to close at $3.2750 after the company announced a non-exclusive agreement with Novavax to provide fill-finish manufacturing services at its Rochester, Michigan plant for its NVX-CoV2373 COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) gained 7.6% to close at $0.2099 after declining 16% on Thursday. Lonestar Resources recently announced a restructuring support agreement to eliminate ~$390 million in debt obligation and preferred equity interests.
- Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) gained 7.4% to close at $12.92 after D.E. Shaw & Co reported a 5% passive stake in the company.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) gained 7.3% to close at $0.4129. Oasis Petroleum recently entered interest payment grace period to continue discussions with lenders and noteholders.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) gained 6.4% to close at $1.05 after gaining over 8% on Thursday. Ocean Power Technologies recently announced a deal with Aspire Capital to sell up to $12.5 million of common stock.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) gained 3.3% to close at $19.03 after the company announced it won a $950 multiple awards for the IDIQ contract for the US Air Force advanced battle management system.
Losers
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares tumbled 46.8% to close at $ 2.09 on Friday after jumping 239% on Thursday.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) declined 36.6% to close at $0.3549 after surging 99% on Thursday. Just Energy Group recently announced an update for the closing of its plan of arrangement.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) dropped 34.9% to close at $5.14 after jumping 132% on Thursday.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) shares dropped 25% to close at $4.49 after the company priced its IPO at $6 per share.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) dropped 23.7% to close at $9.99. SPI Energy recently announced it launched a new electric vehicle subsidiary.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) fell 21% to close at $6.80. Net Element shares gained 33% on Thursday after Mullen Technologies, its M&A target, announced it will begin construction of an electric vehicle pilot facility and is accepting pre-orders for its MX-05 fully electric SUV starting Oct 1st.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) fell 18.9% to close at $4.47. Sequential Brands Group, last week, said Daniel Hanbridge provided notice he will step down as SVP and interim CFO, effective November 16.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 17.2% to close at $0.7663 after jumping 24% on Thursday. The9 recently announced it signed a cooperation and publishing agreement with VooDoo.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) declined 16% to close at $3.10, selling off from Thursday strength as the stock gained heavily in recent sessions amid momentum in the electric vehicle/fuel cell space..
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) fell 14.6% to close at $1.99. DPW Holdings recently said its ecommerce subsidiary, ItsLikeFashion.com, has completes beta testing for brand name and luxury products portal.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) fell 13.1% to close at $1.59 after surging over 40% on Thursday.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares dropped 12.9% to close at $1.55. Natron Energy, yesterday, announced underwriters laboratories listing for BlueTray 4000 Battery. Natron Energy is backed by Nano Dimension.
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) shares tumbled 10.4% to close at $10.90.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shares declined 10.3% to close at $3.05 amid weakness in oil prices as pandemic fears weigh on demand outlook.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) dipped 10.3% to close at $3.24. FTS International, last week, said it amended and restated restructuring support deal with creditors.
- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) dropped 10.2% to close at $5.27. Argus Research downgraded Universal Technical from Buy to Hold.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) fell 9.6% to close at $2.25.
- Apache Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) shares tumbled 9.6% to close at $9.85.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) fell 8.9% to close at $10.00. Rite Aid shares tumbled around 18% on Thursday after reporting quarterly results.
- Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) fell 8.9% to close at $2.66. Kubient shares declined over 25% on Thursday after the company reported a wider Q2 loss.
- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) shares fell 8.7% to close at $0.8560. Predictive Oncology recently announced it has secured a license for an additional 71 unique Ovarian Cancer cell lines from Ximbio.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 6.4% to close at $0.6690.
