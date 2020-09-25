Why Sunrun's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) shares are trading higher on Friday,

On Wednesday, Chanel announced it has committed $35 million toward solar energy projects for low-income multifamily households with Sunrun. The partnership is to expand access to solar for nearly 30,000 low-income residents across California, offering families on average up to $40 to $50 a month in energy cost savings.

Sunrun provides homeowners with clean, affordable solar energy and storage. It engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States.

Sunrun shares were trading up 8.49% at $65.78 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $66.57 and a 52-week low of $7.84.