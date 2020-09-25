Why Cassava Sciences Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares are trading higher on Friday after a company director bought 10,000 shares at an average price of $9.59 per share.

Cassava Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in developing a scientific approach for the treatment and detection of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing an experimental biomarker diagnostic PTI-125 to detect Alzheimer's disease with the help of a blood test.

Cassava Sciences shares were trading up 10.56% at $10.74 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.25 and a 52-week low of $1.05.