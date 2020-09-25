45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: STND) shares climbed 73.5% to $32.54 after the company announced it would get acquired by Dollar Mutual for $158 million in cash.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) shares gained 66.3% to $2.2450 after jumping more than 53% on Thursday. CBAK Battery recently won the bidding for Haier project and expanded its business in the smart home market.
- SG Blocks Inc (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares climbed 55.2% to $2.3589 after the company and Grimshaw announced plans to build modular coronavirus testing centers for Los Angeles International Airport.
- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) surged 39% to $26.42 after pricing its IPO at $19 per share.
- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) gained 37.1% to $5.49 after the company announced it entered into a 10-year maintenance and repair agreement with Honeywell.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) climbed 37.1% to $0.9326 after jumping over 51% on Thursday.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) surged 26.6% to $4.86. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives recently won over $100 million EPC wind contract for State of Indiana.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) surged 20% to $3.2150.
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) gained 19.9% to $4.16
- IBEX Limited (NASDAQ: IBEX) climbed 18.2% to $12.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBL) shares gained 18% to $6.53 as traders circulate unconfirmed M&A speculation in the name.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) rose 16.2% to $3.09 after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) gained 14.3% to $3.8056. ProPhase Labs yesterday reported at-the-market equity facility.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) climbed 13.4% to $4.16. Genfit announced the first patient first visit for ELATIVE, its global, pivotal, Phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of elafibranor in primary biliary cholangitis, or PBC.
- Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) rose 12.7% to $13.56 after D.E. Shaw & Co reported a 5% passive stake in the company.
- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) gained 12.6% to $3.48.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) climbed 12.3% to $8.65 after the company and Sustainable Westchester announced a working partnership to promote electric vehicle charging infrastructure in New York.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) rose 11.6% to $1.6181. Boxlight, yesterday, reported the purchase of 3 LAN-based screen sharing patents and 1 pending patent application from Circle Technology.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) climbed 11.5% to $114.23 as the company announced plans to launch a large-scale diverse Phase 3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) gained 11.3% to $19.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Colony Capital Inc (NYSE: CLNY) rose 9.2% to $2.5550 after the company reported the sale of 6 hospitality portfolios for $2.6 billion.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HHT) rose 8.7% to $0.5108. Color Star Technology recently entered into MOU to acquire South Korean artist agency and live entertainment company FENT.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) rose 7.7% to $0.2101 after declining 16% on Thursday. Lonestar Resources recently announced a restructuring support agreement to eliminate ~$390 million in debt obligation and preferred equity interests.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE: WWR) rose 7.6% to $1.55. Westwater Resources, earlier during the month, announced an agreement to sell North American uranium business for $1.95 million.
- Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP) gained 7.3% to $3.24 after the company announced a non-exclusive agreement with Novavax to provide fill-finish manufacturing services at its Rochester, Michigan plant for its NVX-CoV2373 COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) rose 6.2% to $0.1327.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) rose 5.8% to $0.4068. Oasis Petroleum recently entered interest payment grace period to continue discussions with lenders and noteholders.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) rose 5.5% to $1.0411 after gaining over 8% on Thursday. Ocean Power Technologies recently announced a deal with Aspire Capital to sell up to $12.5 million of common stock.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) gained 4.2% to $19.20 after the company announced it won a $950 multiple awards for the IDIQ contract for the US Air Force advanced battle management system.
Losers
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares dipped 41% to $2.32 after jumping 239% on Thursday.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) shares fell 32.7% to $4.03 after the company priced its IPO at $6 per share.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) fell 25.6% to $5.88 after jumping 132% on Thursday.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) fell 24.1% to $2.80, selling off from Thursday strength as the stock gained heavily in recent sessions amid momentum in the electric vehicle/fuel cell space..
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) fell 23.5% to $10.02. SPI Energy recently announced it launched a new electric vehicle subsidiary.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) fell 21.4% to $0.4403 after surging 99% on Thursday. Just Energy Group recently announced an update for the closing of its plan of arrangement.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) fell 16.9% to $7.15. Net Element shares gained 33% on Thursday after Mullen Technologies, its M&A target, announced it will begin construction of an electric vehicle pilot facility and is accepting pre-orders for its MX-05 fully electric SUV starting Oct 1st.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 15.8% to $0.7791 after jumping 24% on Thursday. The9 recently announced it signed a cooperation and publishing agreement with VooDoo.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) fell 12.7% to $2.035. DPW Holdings recently said its ecommerce subsidiary, ItsLikeFashion.com, has completes beta testing for brand name and luxury products portal.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares fell 12.4% to $1.5611. Natron Energy, yesterday, announced underwriters laboratories listing for BlueTray 4000 Battery. Natron Energy is backed by Nano Dimension.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) dipped 11.4% to $4.8797. Sequential Brands Group, last week, said Daniel Hanbridge provided notice he will step down as SVP and interim CFO, effective November 16.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) fell 11% to $9.78. Rite Aid shares tumbled around 18% on Thursday after reporting quarterly results.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) fell 9.9% to $1.65 after surging over 40% on Thursday.
- Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) fell 9.9% to $2.63. Kubient shares declined over 25% on Thursday after the company reported a wider Q2 loss.
- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) shares fell 7.5% to $0.8675. Predictive Oncology recently announced it has secured a license for an additional 71 unique Ovarian Cancer cell lines from Ximbio.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 6.3% to $0.6699.
