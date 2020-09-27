Check Out This Mediterranean Style Gulf Coast Castle For $19.9M

Florida is known for its stunning cyan waters and white sandy beaches. Do you fancy owning a piece of paradise? Check out this Mediterranean-style casa.

Naples is a city situated in southwest Florida on the Gulf of Mexico and this Mediterranean-style waterfront home also known as the Castle by the Sea is priced at $19.9 million and a short walk to the water.

Naples itself is known for its high-end shopping and golf courses. This beachfront home is located at 7613 Bay Colony Drive in Naples and is situated on an acre of land.

The Castle by the Sea was built back in 2000 and features approximately 12,505 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a foyer with a staircase, formal living and dining rooms, a gourmet kitchen, breakfast room, family room, four-car garage. The castle’s outdoor features include balconies and terraces and a swimming pool with a spa.

The property is situated on the sugary sand of the Gulf of Mexico and a short beach walk to the Bay Colony Beach Club. The four-story estate captures the view from nearly every room with copious amounts of glass showcasing the turquoise waters beyond.