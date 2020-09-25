Market Overview

Why Genius Brands Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 25, 2020 10:55am   Comments
Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares are trading higher on Friday after the company announced it finalized its deal with Samsung.

The Kartoon Channel! will be available for free on Samsung Smart TVs.

Genius Brands is a kids media company. It is engaged in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children's entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. Its portfolio features programming for toddlers to tweens.

Genius Brands shares were trading up 16.81% at $1.21 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.73 and a 52-week low of 5 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

