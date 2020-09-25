Why Genius Brands Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares are trading higher on Friday after the company announced it finalized its deal with Samsung.

The Kartoon Channel! will be available for free on Samsung Smart TVs.

$GNUS Genius Brands International Inc +30% Move Of The Day | Benzinga Pro Market Alert Daytrading https://t.co/SbaX4fbtUz https://t.co/2s2UWgSTab pic.twitter.com/ttaJ8KBNCi — Benzinga (@Benzinga) September 25, 2020

Genius Brands is a kids media company. It is engaged in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children's entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. Its portfolio features programming for toddlers to tweens.

Genius Brands shares were trading up 16.81% at $1.21 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.73 and a 52-week low of 5 cents.