Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2020 10:21am   Comments
During Friday's morning session, 9 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Significant Points:

  • BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.
  • TAT Technologies (NASDAQ: TATT) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Standard AVB Financial (NASDAQ: STND)'s stock traded up the highest, moving 73.19% to reach a new 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

  • BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE) stock hit a yearly high price of $280.21. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.
  • Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) shares set a new yearly high of $44.24 this morning. The stock was up 2.26% on the session.
  • Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $67.92 on Friday morning, moving up 1.85%.
  • Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) shares broke to $35.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.48%.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE: JKS) shares were up 2.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.98.
  • Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.95. The stock was down 0.95% for the day.
  • Standard AVB Financial (NASDAQ: STND) shares set a new yearly high of $32.60 this morning. The stock was up 73.19% on the session.
  • CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ: CBAT) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.75 on Friday, moving up 69.26%.
  • TAT Technologies (NASDAQ: TATT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $7.41. Shares traded up 40.25%.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

