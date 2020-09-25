Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

During Friday's morning session, 9 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Significant Points:

During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

(NASDAQ: SGMS) shares broke to $35.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.48%. JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE: JKS) shares were up 2.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.98.

(NYSE: JKS) shares were up 2.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.98. Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.95. The stock was down 0.95% for the day.

(NASDAQ: PACB) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.95. The stock was down 0.95% for the day. Standard AVB Financial (NASDAQ: STND) shares set a new yearly high of $32.60 this morning. The stock was up 73.19% on the session.

(NASDAQ: STND) shares set a new yearly high of $32.60 this morning. The stock was up 73.19% on the session. CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ: CBAT) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.75 on Friday, moving up 69.26%.

(NASDAQ: CBAT) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.75 on Friday, moving up 69.26%. TAT Technologies (NASDAQ: TATT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $7.41. Shares traded up 40.25%.

