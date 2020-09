Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Before 10 a.m. ET Friday, 34 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest:

Fomento Economico (NYSE: FMX) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

(NYSE: FMX) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. InspireMD Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: NSPR) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(AMEX: NSPR) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low. Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ: CCNC) saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 7.22% to reach its new 52-week low.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

Fomento Economico (NYSE: FMX) stock set a new 52-week low of $53.06 on Friday, moving down 1.23%.

(NYSE: FMX) stock set a new 52-week low of $53.06 on Friday, moving down 1.23%. HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC) shares fell to $17.95 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.77%.

(NYSE: HSBC) shares fell to $17.95 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.77%. New York Community (NYSE: NYCB) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.07 and moving down 0.43%.

(NYSE: NYCB) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.07 and moving down 0.43%. Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) stock drifted down 0.79% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.66.

(NASDAQ: MOMO) stock drifted down 0.79% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.66. Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) shares hit a yearly low of $17.03. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.

(NYSE: SHI) shares hit a yearly low of $17.03. The stock was down 1.23% on the session. Independent Bank (NASDAQ: INDB) stock set a new 52-week low of $49.74 on Friday, moving down 0.77%.

(NASDAQ: INDB) stock set a new 52-week low of $49.74 on Friday, moving down 0.77%. Guangshen Railway Co (NYSE: GSH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.36 on Friday morning, moving down 3.23%.

(NYSE: GSH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.36 on Friday morning, moving down 3.23%. BEST (NYSE: BEST) shares moved down 3.54% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.96, drifting down 3.54%.

(NYSE: BEST) shares moved down 3.54% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.96, drifting down 3.54%. NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBTB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $26.31. Shares later traded up 0.22%.

(NASDAQ: NBTB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $26.31. Shares later traded up 0.22%. Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE: CLI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $12.14. Shares later traded up 0.32%.

(NYSE: CLI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $12.14. Shares later traded up 0.32%. Micro Focus Intl (NYSE: MFGP) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.18. The stock traded down 2.72%.

(NYSE: MFGP) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.18. The stock traded down 2.72%. Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ: TBPH) shares set a new yearly low of $15.33 this morning. The stock later traded up 0.32% on the session.

(NASDAQ: TBPH) shares set a new yearly low of $15.33 this morning. The stock later traded up 0.32% on the session. Marten Transport (NASDAQ: MRTN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $15.51. Shares later traded up 0.34%.

(NASDAQ: MRTN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $15.51. Shares later traded up 0.34%. Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ: KALU) stock hit $51.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ: KALU) stock hit $51.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL) shares set a new yearly low of $18.80 this morning. The stock later traded up 5.71% on the session.

(NASDAQ: SCHL) shares set a new yearly low of $18.80 this morning. The stock later traded up 5.71% on the session. Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ: NFBK) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.72 on Friday. Shares of the company later traded up 0.11%.

(NASDAQ: NFBK) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.72 on Friday. Shares of the company later traded up 0.11%. Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ORTX) shares set a new yearly low of $4.40 this morning. The stock was down 1.53% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ORTX) shares set a new yearly low of $4.40 this morning. The stock was down 1.53% on the session. Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ: AMTB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.73 on Friday. Shares of the company later traded up 1.81%.

(NASDAQ: AMTB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.73 on Friday. Shares of the company later traded up 1.81%. Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ODT) stock drifted up 0.69% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.79.

(NASDAQ: ODT) stock drifted up 0.69% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.79. Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC) shares fell to $6.26 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.02%.

(NASDAQ: MERC) shares fell to $6.26 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.02%. Blucora (NASDAQ: BCOR) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.37. The stock traded down 0.91%.

(NASDAQ: BCOR) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.37. The stock traded down 0.91%. Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Friday. The stock was down 2.28% for the day.

(NASDAQ: YJ) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Friday. The stock was down 2.28% for the day. Haynes Intl (NASDAQ: HAYN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.16 on Friday morning, moving down 0.11%.

(NASDAQ: HAYN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.16 on Friday morning, moving down 0.11%. Saga Communications (NASDAQ: SGA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $19.58.

(NASDAQ: SGA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $19.58. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRBO) stock drifted down 1.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.26.

(NASDAQ: NRBO) stock drifted down 1.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.26. 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.29. The stock was down 0.85% on the session.

(NASDAQ: KRKR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.29. The stock was down 0.85% on the session. Aptorum Group (NASDAQ: APM) shares set a new yearly low of $1.20 this morning. The stock was down 2.2% on the session.

(NASDAQ: APM) shares set a new yearly low of $1.20 this morning. The stock was down 2.2% on the session. SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) stock hit $0.88 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.76%.

(NASDAQ: SEAC) stock hit $0.88 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.76%. Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE: PHX) shares set a new yearly low of $1.60 this morning. The stock was down 2.14% on the session.

(NYSE: PHX) shares set a new yearly low of $1.60 this morning. The stock was down 2.14% on the session. Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ: CCNC) shares moved down 7.22% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.90, drifting down 7.22%.

(NASDAQ: CCNC) shares moved down 7.22% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.90, drifting down 7.22%. Muscle Maker (NASDAQ: GRIL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.31. Shares traded down 6.24%.

(NASDAQ: GRIL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.31. Shares traded down 6.24%. Professional Diversity (NASDAQ: IPDN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.76. The stock was down 3.98% on the session.

(NASDAQ: IPDN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.76. The stock was down 3.98% on the session. AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ: AEZS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.33 and moving up 2.32%.

(NASDAQ: AEZS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.33 and moving up 2.32%. InspireMD Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: NSPR) stock hit a yearly low of $0.28.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for updates on further action in these stocks!