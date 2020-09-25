US Weekly Rail Traffic Almost At Last Year's Levels

U.S. rail volumes are still lower compared to last year, although that gap narrowed last week.

The U.S. freight railroads originated 521,956 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending Sept. 19, according to the Association of American Railroads (AAR). This is 1.3% lower than the same period in 2019.

Intermodal traffic helped lift the overall total, with volumes up 6.3% to 295,269 intermodal containers and trailers. But carloads are still down compared with a year ago.

Weekly U.S. carloads totaled 226,687, which is 9.6% lower than last year. Although coal carloads slipped 22% to 61,456 carloads and nonmetallic minerals fell 16.4% to 30,609 carloads, grain carloads were up 16% to 22,130, carloads of motor vehicles and parts were up 9.6% to 17,610 and carloads of farm products were up 5% to 15,471.

A comparison of U.S. carloads over the past year, graphed on a relative basis. Blue indicates total U.S. carloads (RTOTC.USA), green is coal (RTOCO.USA), grain is orange (RTOGR.USA), purple is non-metallic minerals (RTONM.USA) and yellow is motor vehicles and parts (RTOMV.USA). (SONAR)