Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Sectors Moving Down In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2020 8:45am   Comments
Share:

 

Here is the sector-by-sector list of stocks moving lower in today's pre-market session:

Healthcare

  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYPT) shares sank 10.94% to $0.47 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $59.2 million.
  • Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ACHV) stock fell 6.6% to $8.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $302.7 million.
  • Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ: MTP) shares declined by 6.44% to $1.6. The market cap stands at $12.5 million. NanoVibronix (NASDAQ: NAOV) stock fell 5.95% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
  • Advaxis (NASDAQ: ADXS) stock fell 5.84% to $0.35. The market cap stands at $20.7 million.

 

Technology

  • SPI Energy (NASDAQ: SPI) stock fell 21.84% to $10.24 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $149.5 million.
  • Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) stock sank 17.82% to $3.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.7 million.
  • Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) stock decreased by 13.97% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.5 million.
  • Peck Holdings (NASDAQ: PECK) shares decreased by 10.13% to $7.1. The market cap stands at $37.6 million. Taoping (NASDAQ: TAOP) stock fell 9.8% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.9 million.

 

Energy

  • Pacific Drilling (NYSE: PACD) stock fell 8.0% to $0.22 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $16.6 million.
  • Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) shares declined by 6.84% to $0.66. The market cap stands at $104.2 million.
  • Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) stock sank 6.25% to $3.75. The market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
  • Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) stock decreased by 4.77% to $7.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.9 million.
  • Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares declined by 4.58% to $8.55. The market cap stands at $3.2 billion.

 

Industrials

  • Polar Power (NASDAQ: POLA) shares fell 21.96% to $2.88 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $29.1 million.
  • Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ: APWC) shares sank 7.49% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.
  • Guangshen Railway Co (NYSE: GSH) shares declined by 5.27% to $8.22. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion. ShiftPixy (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares declined by 4.29% to $3.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.5 million.
  • Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) shares fell 3.75% to $3.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADXS + ACHV)

4 Sectors Moving Up In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche's COVID Combo Therapy Reduces Need For Ventilation, ESMO Presentations
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings, Acutus Medical IPO
84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
70 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Voyager, AbbVie End Collaboration, Thumbs Down For DBV's Peanut Allergy Patch, Tiziana Expedites COVID-19 Trial Plans
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Premarket LosersNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com