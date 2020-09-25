4 Sectors Moving Down In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Here is the sector-by-sector list of stocks moving lower in today's pre-market session:
Healthcare
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYPT) shares sank 10.94% to $0.47 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $59.2 million.
- Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ACHV) stock fell 6.6% to $8.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $302.7 million.
- Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ: MTP) shares declined by 6.44% to $1.6. The market cap stands at $12.5 million. NanoVibronix (NASDAQ: NAOV) stock fell 5.95% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
- Advaxis (NASDAQ: ADXS) stock fell 5.84% to $0.35. The market cap stands at $20.7 million.
Technology
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ: SPI) stock fell 21.84% to $10.24 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $149.5 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) stock sank 17.82% to $3.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.7 million.
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) stock decreased by 13.97% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.5 million.
- Peck Holdings (NASDAQ: PECK) shares decreased by 10.13% to $7.1. The market cap stands at $37.6 million. Taoping (NASDAQ: TAOP) stock fell 9.8% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.9 million.
Energy
- Pacific Drilling (NYSE: PACD) stock fell 8.0% to $0.22 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $16.6 million.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) shares declined by 6.84% to $0.66. The market cap stands at $104.2 million.
- Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) stock sank 6.25% to $3.75. The market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
- Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) stock decreased by 4.77% to $7.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.9 million.
- Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares declined by 4.58% to $8.55. The market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
Industrials
- Polar Power (NASDAQ: POLA) shares fell 21.96% to $2.88 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $29.1 million.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ: APWC) shares sank 7.49% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.
- Guangshen Railway Co (NYSE: GSH) shares declined by 5.27% to $8.22. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion. ShiftPixy (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares declined by 4.29% to $3.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.5 million.
- Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) shares fell 3.75% to $3.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
