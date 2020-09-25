4 Sectors Moving Up In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Here is the sector-by-sector list of stocks moving higher in today's pre-market session:
Healthcare
- Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares rose 12.53% to $4.13 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.4 million.
- Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) shares surged 11.97% to $13.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.9 million.
- Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) stock increased by 9.93% to $3.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $762.6 million.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) stock surged 8.83% to $0.85. The market cap stands at $8.2 million.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVDL) stock rose 8.56% to $5.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $316.8 million.
Consumer Cyclical
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares rose 15.99% to $0.14 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) stock moved upwards by 7.78% to $6.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.0 million.
- Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) stock rose 7.46% to $2.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $272.1 million.
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares rose 6.37% to $23.54. The market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- AYRO (NASDAQ: AYRO) shares surged 6.04% to $2.98. The market cap stands at $37.1 million.
Industrials
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ: CBAT) stock increased by 143.7% to $3.29 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $176.8 million.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares moved upwards by 107.23% to $3.15. The market cap stands at $26.8 million.
- TAT Technologies (NASDAQ: TATT) stock rose 52.49% to $6.1. The market cap stands at $54.1 million.
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares moved upwards by 18.54% to $1.17. The market cap stands at $10.8 million.
- Eastman Kodak (NYSE: KODK) shares increased by 9.1% to $9.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $419.4 million.
Technology
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares surged 10.32% to $2.03 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $77.8 million.
- Mogo (NASDAQ: MOGO) stock increased by 9.58% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.
- MobileIron (NASDAQ: MOBL) stock moved upwards by 7.58% to $5.96. The market cap stands at $687.6 million. Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ: SFET) shares increased by 7.55% to $1.0. The market cap stands at $3.2 million. Superconductor Tech (NASDAQ: SCON) stock moved upwards by 6.95% to $2.46. The market cap stands at $57.2 million.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Premkt GainersNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas