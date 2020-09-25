34 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) shares rose 97% to $2.66 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 53% on Thursday. CBAK Battery recently won the bidding for Haier project and expanded its business in the smart home market.
- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) rose 54.5% to $6.21 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into a 10-year maintenance and repair agreement with Honeywell.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) rose 45.9% to $1.44 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Thursday. Ocean Power Technologies recently announced a deal with Aspire Capital to sell up to $12.5 million of common stock.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) rose 27.8% to $2.34 in pre-market trading after surging over 40% on Thursday.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) rose 20.6% to $0.82 in pre-market trading after jumping over 51% on Thursday.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) rose 20% to $0.15 in pre-market trading.
- Colony Capital Inc (NYSE: CLNY) rose 19.7% to $2.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported the sale of 6 hospitality portfolios for $2.6 billion.
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) shares rose 19.1% to $8.80 in pre-market trading after reporting results for the second quarter.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) rose 17.9% to $0.6601 in pre-market trading after surging 99% on Thursday. Just Energy Group recently announced an update for the closing of its plan of arrangement.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) rose 17.3% to $0.2288 in pre-market trading after declining 16% on Thursday. Lonestar Resources recently announced a restructuring support agreement to eliminate ~$390 million in debt obligation and preferred equity interests.
- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) shares rose 16.5% to $2.68 in pre-market trading. Superconductor Technologies recently completed its reverse stock split.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) rose 14% to $3.03 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
- Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) shares rose 12.1% to $3.15 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) rose 11.1% to $0.70 in pre-market trading after surging 34% on Thursday. Camber Energy and Viking Energy Group recently reported further progress on planned merger.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 9.2% to $1.01 in pre-market trading after jumping 24% on Thursday. The9 recently announced it signed a cooperation and publishing agreement with VooDoo.
- Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) rose 8.9% to $13.10 in pre-market trading after D.E. Shaw & Co reported a 5% passive stake in the company.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) rose 8.8% to $0.4190 in pre-market trading. Oasis Petroleum recently entered interest payment grace period to continue discussions with lenders and noteholders.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 8.3% to $110.94 in pre-market trading as the company announced plans to launch a large-scale diverse Phase 3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) rose 7.6% to $1.56 in pre-market trading. Boxlight, yesterday, reported the purchase of 3 LAN-based screen sharing patents and 1 pending patent application from Circle Technology.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE: WWR) rose 7% to $1.54 in pre-market trading. Westwater Resources, earlier during the month, announced an agreement to sell North American uranium business for $1.95 million.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) rose 6.6% to $11.70 in pre-market trading. Rite Aid shares tumbled around 18% on Thursday after reporting quarterly results.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) rose 3.2% to $60.10 in pre-market trading after the company announced its Phase 3 CheckMate -274 trial met primary endpoints of disease-free survival in both all randomized patients and in patients whose tumor cells express PD-L1 greater than or equal to 1%.
Losers
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) fell 18% to $10.75 in pre-market trading. SPI Energy recently announced it launched a new electric vehicle subsidiary.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) fell 14.4% to $3.16 in pre-market trading after climbing over 92% on Thursday.
- Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) fell 11% to $2.60 in pre-market trading. Kubient shares declined over 25% on Thursday after the company reported a wider Q2 loss.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) fell 9.2% to $7.17 in pre-market trading after jumping 132% on Thursday.
- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) shares fell 9.2% to $0.8512 in pre-market trading. Predictive Oncology recently announced it has secured a license for an additional 71 unique Ovarian Cancer cell lines from Ximbio.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares fell 8.4% to $1.63 in pre-market trading. Natron Energy, yesterday, announced underwriters laboratories listing for BlueTray 4000 Battery. Natron Energy is backed by Nano Dimension.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 8.1% to $0.6569 in pre-market trading.
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) fell 6.8% to $0.1510 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Thursday.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) fell 6.4% to $8.05 in pre-market trading. Net Element shares gained 33% on Thursday after Mullen Technologies, its M&A target, announced it will begin construction of an electric vehicle pilot facility and is accepting pre-orders for its MX-05 fully electric SUV starting Oct 1st.
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) fell 6.3% to $1.60 in pre-market trading.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HHT) fell 6.3% to $0.44 in pre-market trading. Color Star Technology recently entered into MOU to acquire South Korean artist agency and live entertainment company FENT.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) fell 2.5% to $338.30 in pre-market trading. Costco reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
