Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Soaring COVID-19 Cases Dampen European Markets
Mohit Manghnani  
 
September 25, 2020 5:05am   Comments
Share:
Soaring COVID-19 Cases Dampen European Markets

Wall Street's modest recovery rally on Thursday was not enough for Europe, as rising COVID-19 cases weigh on markets. Investor sentiment takes a hit as any fresh government restrictions will stall the economic recovery.

London's FTSE index is trading flat. Public sector net borrowing numbers for August came in at £35.2 billion, slightly higher than expectations of £35.05 billion. Bank of England's quarterly bulletin is also due today.

Germany's DAX is trading down 0.62%. The European Union's loans to non-financial corporations grew at 7.1% year-over-year compared to 7% prior. Loans to the private sector grew 3% year-over-year.

France's CAC 40 index is trading down 0.76%. The country's total jobseekers report for September is due today.

Spain's IBEX index is trading up 0.11%. The country's producer price index declined 3.5% year-over-year, improving from a decline of 4.8% prior.

U.S. Dollar Index futures are trading up 0.07% to 94.457 as the Dollar strengthens 0.16% against the Euro to $1.166, while the Sterling gains 0.18% to $1.277.

Related Link: Asian Markets Remain Mixed On Hopes Of Fresh US Stimulus

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CAC-40 DAX indexNews Eurozone Futures Forex Global Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com