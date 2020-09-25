58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares surged 238.8% to close at $3.93 on Thursday after jumping more than 50% on Wednesday.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) shares gained 131.7% to close at $7.90. Peck and Sunworks previously entered a deal to merge. The stock traded more than 32 times its average daily volume on Wednesday.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) shares climbed 99.3% to close at $0.56. Just Energy Group announced an update for the closing of its plan of arrangement.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) gained 92.2% to close at $3.69 on Thursday after surging over 11% on Wednesday.
- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) shares surged 73.7% to close at $8.84.
- Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDIB) jumped 57.3% to close at $23.75.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) surged 47.3% to close at $20.31 after the company raised its FY20 guidance.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) gained 32.9% to close at $8.60 after Mullen Technologies, its M&A target, announced it will begin construction of an electric vehicle pilot facility and is accepting pre-orders for its MX-05 fully electric SUV starting Oct 1st.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) jumped 29.5% to close at $7.00.
- Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) climbed 26.9% to close at $94.31. Exact Sciences CEO, at Cowen webcast, said that company will be the leader in liquid biopsy market over the next 5 years.
- Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) gained 25.7% to close at $5.09.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares rose 22.2% to close at $5.51. Sequential Brands Group, last week, said Daniel Hanbridge provided notice he will step down as SVP and interim CFO, effective November 16.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) climbed 18.1% to close at $2.49.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) gained 18.1% to close at $2.94. The company had disclosed on September 15, 2020, with its Q2 earnings it would be exploring strategic alternatives.
- Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDE) gained 17.7% to close at $2.40.
- ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROS) rose 17.2% to close at $10.61.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) gained 15.2% to close at $6.23.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) rose 14.8% to close at $6.76.
- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) jumped 14.7% to close at $27.52 after the company raised Q2 sales guidance above estimates.
- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) gained 14.1% to close at $2.83.
- Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: NTIP) climbed 13.5% to close at $2.47.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) rose 12.9% to close at $5.90. Precision BioSciences and SpringWorks Therapeutics, on Monday, announced clinical collaboration to evaluate PBCAR269A in combination with nirogacestat in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) gained 10.3% to close at $9.35. Fluor is expected to release quarterly earnings on September 25.
- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) shares rose 7.6% to close at $11.27 after the company announced a deal to buy ION Media for $2.65 billion. Berkshire Hathaway will make a $600 million preferred equity investment in the Scripps.
- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) climbed 6.8% to close at $18.23 after the company reported a rise in Q3 earnings and announced increased buyback from $122 million to $250 million.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) fell 6.4% to close at $13.10. Shares of SPI Energy jumped 1259% on Wednesday after the company launched a new electric vehicle subsidiary.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) gained 5.2% to close at $4.25 after declining over 13% on Wednesday.
Losers
- Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) fell 32.4% to close at $6.86 on Thursday after the company issued an update on allegations made against Hygo's Chief Executive, Eduardo Antonello.
- Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) shares declined 25.3% to close at $2.92 after the company reported a wider Q2 loss.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) fell 22% to close at $4.67 potentially after the company announced clinical findings regarding MN-166 published in Cancer Chemotherapy and Pharmacology. Only 2 patients in the study had improved symptoms.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) shares tumbled 20% to close at $3.08 on Thursday after declining 22% on Wednesday.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) shares dipped 18% to close at $0.8612. NanoVibronix shares dropped over 12% on Wednesday after the company announced a $1.8 million bought deal offering.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) fell 17.8% to close at $10.98 following Q2 results.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) fell 17.7% to close at $2.32 after surging around 48% on Wednesday. Digital Ally, on Monday, announced a sizable order for ThermoVu non-contact temperature screening devices.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) shares dropped 15.7% to close at $2.69. Party City recently announced plans to hire approximately 20,000 employees for Halloween season.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) fell 15.4% to close at $5.54.
- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) dropped 14.2% to close at $6.42. Meten EdtechX Education recently announced a share repurchase program.
- Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ: FMCI) shares fell 13.6% to close at $19.72.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) dropped 12.9% to close at $7.93.
- Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ: ESCA) dipped 12.8% to close at $17.59.
- Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) fell 12.3% to close at $2.63.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) dropped 12% to close at $3.39.
- Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE: GRAF) dropped 11.9% to close at $18.51. Velodyne Lidar and Graf Industrial have set a date to vote on their merger. Shareholders will vote Sept. 29 to approve Velodyne Lidar going public via a SPAC.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) shares tumbled 11.7% to close at $6.43.
- Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ: CXDO) fell 11.2% to close at $5.50. Crexendo announced pricing of public offering of common stock.
- CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) tumbled 11% to close at $94.28 after reporting quarterly results.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) dropped 10.95 to close at $10.70. Marinus said it has satisfied FDA's protocol-specific questions for Phase 3 trial in status epilepticus.
- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.. (NASDAQ: QLGN) fell 10.8% to close at $4.40. Qualigen Therapeutics recently reported filing of U.S. provisional patent application for the use of AS1411 to prevent viral infections.
- DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DPHC) dropped 10.7% to close at $21.80 after declining over 13% on Wednesday.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) fell 10.6% to close at $2.03. AIM ImmunoTech recently announced the receipt of "statistically significant positive survival results" in pancreatic cancer from an early access program.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) fell 9.7% to close at $19.10. Wedbush downgraded Nikola from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $45 to $15. Nikola shares dropped around 26% in the prior session on continued weakness following a recent short seller report and the departure of the company's Executive Chairman.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) fell 9.1% to close at $2.31.
- Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE: LSF) shares declined 8.1% to close at $37.50. Laird Superfood shares jumped 78% on Wednesday after pricing its IPO at $22 per share.
- Goodrx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) fell 7.5% to close at $46.70. GoodRx shares climbed 53% on the first day of trading after its initial public offering.
- Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) fell 7% to close at $214.42 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) fell 6.4% to close at $1.20. Aytu BioScience announced plans to reschedule its Q4 conference call previously scheduled for today.
- Predictive Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: POAI) declined 5% to close at $0.9376. Predictive Oncology shares jumped around 17% on Wednesday after the company announced it has secured a license for an additional 71 unique Ovarian Cancer cell lines from Ximbio.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares dropped 4.5% to close at $4.28. Document Security Systems, on Tuesday, reiterated its plans for its earlier announced Impact BioMedical share dividend.
