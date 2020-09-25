Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on durable goods orders for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Durable goods orders are projected to rise 1.5% in August following an 11.4% surge in July.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 3:10 p.m. ET.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets