Asian Markets Remain Mixed On Hopes Of Fresh US Stimulus

Wall Street saw a modest recovery rally on Thursday on hopes of a fresh round of stimulus. Some Asian markets seem to be cheering the move.

Japan's Nikkei index is trading up 0.5% at press time. There are no major economic events scheduled Friday, but investors will be watching the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly Commitments of Traders report of Japan's speculative net positions in U.S. futures markets.

China's Shanghai Composite index is down 0.32%. There are no major economic events scheduled on Friday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is down 0.34%. M3 Money Supply for August is due to release today.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index is rallying 1.28% as the government loosens credit restrictions to encourage lending.

India's Nifty 50 index is trading up 0.98%. The country's bank loan and deposit growth numbers are due to release Friday.

South Korea's KOSPI index is trading up 0.56% with no major economic events scheduled on Friday.

U.S Dollar index futures (USD measured against a basket of five major currencies) are trading down marginally at 94.35.

On Thursday, Dow closed up 0.20%, S&P 500 up 0.30%, and Nasdaq up 0.37%.