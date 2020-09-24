Amazon Joins Fellow Tech Giants In The 'Game Wars' With 'Luna' Launch

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced Thursday the launch of a $5.99 per month gaming subscription service called “Luna.”

What Happened: The gaming service would initially be available on Fire TV, PC, Mac, as well as mobile devices like the iPad, the iPhone, and later — the Android phones.

The game library on offer on its Luna+ channel includes “Resident Evil 7,” “Iconoclasts,” and “Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons."

Luna would be available on the company’s streaming platform Twitch. Players in the United States can request early access invitation to the platform, the e-commerce giant said in a statement.

Why It Matters: Amazon is the latest entrant to game streaming where others players like Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG)Google Stadia, Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) Gaming app already crowd the space.

Both Microsoft and Facebook’s services are facing resistance from Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), which is citing its App store policies and not allowing the apps' entry to the marketplace.

Mirabaud Securities tech analyst Neil Campling told the Financial Times that “This is just the start — Game Wars is the new mega-cap tech race.”

The analyst said the launch of the latest game service reminded him of how 35% of evening traffic on Amazon Web Services was Netflix Inc’s (NASDAQ: NFLX) streaming platform years ago.

“That led to them launching Prime Video. They can see how hot this industry is and want a seat at the table,” said Campling.

The e-commerce giant also launched spherical smart speakers bundled with its Alexa voice-assistant, a security camera for cars that includes partnering with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), and a miniature indoors security camera drone, the FT noted.

Price Action: Amazon shares closed nearly 0.7% higher at $3,019.79 on Thursday and gained almost 0.9% in the after-hours session.

Photo courtesy: Amazon.com Inc.