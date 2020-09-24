Schaeffer's Investment Research Discusses The Probability Of A Market Bottom For Q4 2020

The upcoming Benzinga Boot Camp: Investing In Emerging Asset Classes, set to take place on September 25, 2020, will feature presentations from a line-up of entrepreneurs and investors in the crypto space. Among the line-up is Schaeffer’s Investment Research. This special Boot Camp from Benzinga is powered by BlockFi.

Schaeffer’s Investment Research will be joining a special edition of Benzinga’s Boot Camp all about investing in emerging assets. Schaeffer’s Investment Research has been providing stock and options trading recommendations, options education, and market commentary for 39 years.

Matthew Timpane, senior market strategist at Schaeffer's Investment Research, will be joining Friday’s line-up. Timpane has over a decade of experience in investing, his areas of expertise include managing multi-strategy portfolios, trend-following, and trade execution efficiency.

A Sneak Preview

Timpane will be sharing some insight as to what The NAAIM Exposure Index and other factors are telling us about the market.



“The NAAIM Exposure Index has entered a range where we have a high probability of a market bottom happening in the next few weeks, but what else are we looking for to call a bottom?” asked Timpane.



In his presentation, Timpane will be answering this question for attendees.



He will also be discussing top stock picks using Schaeffer’s Weekend Watchlist as well as reviewing the broad market as we head into a seasonally volatile period, Q4.

More About Schaeffer’s

Schaeffer’s is a great research tool and to get even more insight on the market, Schaeffer’s recently restarted its podcast.



Renamed the Schaeffer’s Market Mashup, Co-Managing Editor Patrick Martin takes 15-20 minutes to run down the latest Wall Street headlines along with guests for informative discussions on volatility, sector trends, and options strategies.



To learn more about stock pick analysis and the future of the market, you can sign up for the Benzinga Boot Camp: Investing In Emerging Asset Classes by clicking here.

Photo by M. B. M. on Unsplash