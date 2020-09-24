Market Overview

Why Freeport-McMoRan's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 24, 2020 3:05pm   Comments
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) shares are trading higher on Thursday after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc mines more copper than any other publicly traded company in the world. Its assets include the Indonesian Grasberg mining complex, the world's largest copper and gold mine in terms of recoverable reserves. Freeport also has significant mining operations in the Americas.

Freeport-McMoRan shares were trading up 4.54% at $15.43 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $17.50 and a 52-week low of $4.82.

Latest Ratings for FCX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2020Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Aug 2020Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Jul 2020Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy

