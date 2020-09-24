Why Wrap Technologies Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRTC) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company announced it received an initial order for the BolaWrap from four new countries.

Wrap Technologies is a security technology company. It is focused on delivering innovative solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The company's product BolaWrap 100 is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of approximately 10-25 feet.

Wrap Technologies shares were trading up 14.28% at $6.94 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.40 and a 52-week low of $3.07.