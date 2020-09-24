How WFH Has Affected Real Estate Investing

The work from home movement, caused by COVID-19, has affected the way many of us now view the need for office space and the need to live in close proximity to our jobs.

And according to research from Stanford, almost twice as many U.S. employees (42%) are working from home as opposed to the office.

This shift to at-home employment is changing our view of the home office. The expected percentage of days working at home is projected to jump from 5% pre-COVID to 20% post-COVID.

What This Means For Real Estate

As homes have turned into multi-purpose spaces, many Americans are looking to move from their 700 sq. ft. apartment to a bigger and more open space.

For some, this means leaving the hub of big cities like New York to move to small towns or suburbs.

As a real estate investor, now could be an opportune time to buy single-family rentals as they continue to grow in demand.

In looking for single-family rentals online, there are marketplaces that provide detailed overviews of available rentals in a variety of locations. One such marketplace is Roofstock.

Roofstock provides extensive educational tools and market insights to help buyers find a cost-effective property in a plethora of suburban and high-demand areas.

Roofstock also provides information such as:

Square footage

Year built

Neighborhood rating

List price

Monthly rent

Total return

Cap rate

Cash Flow

Appreciation

As perspectives on working from home shift, and our homes subtly turn into our new office space, looking at how this change in demand for homes affects the real estate market could help put you at the forefront of a profitable investment.

Photo by Rowan Heuvel on Unsplash