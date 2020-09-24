4 Sectors Moving Down In Thursday's Intraday Session
Here is the sector-by-sector list of stocks moving lower in today's intraday session:
Healthcare
- MediciNova (NASDAQ: MNOV) stock declined by 21.37% to $4.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.5 million.
- Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) shares fell 15.69% to $11.27. The market cap stands at $616.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ: NAOV) stock sank 13.34% to $0.91. The market cap stands at $3.9 million.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares fell 12.61% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.
Technology
- Kubient (NASDAQ: KBNT) shares declined by 25.07% to $2.93. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Crexendo (NASDAQ: CXDO) shares decreased by 11.15% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.5 million.
- MICT (NASDAQ: MICT) stock decreased by 10.13% to $3.46. The market cap stands at $38.3 million.
Consumer Cyclical
- Escalade (NASDAQ: ESCA) shares declined by 10.84% to $17.99 during Thursday's regular session. The market cap stands at $253.5 million.
- CarMax (NYSE: KMX) stock decreased by 10.23% to $95.15. The market cap stands at $15.4 billion. According to the news, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Renren (NYSE: RENN) shares decreased by 9.75% to $3.48. The market cap stands at $80.6 million.
- Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) shares decreased by 9.72% to $2.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $272.1 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) stock fell 9.56% to $0.11.
Financial Services
- Insurance Acquisition (NASDAQ: INSUU) stock decreased by 10.77% to $13.1.
- Forum Merger II (NASDAQ: FMCI) shares declined by 9.44% to $20.68. The market cap stands at $530.3 million. Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ: LCAHU) stock fell 8.91% to $14.93.
- Great Elm Capital Gr (NASDAQ: GEC) stock sank 8.59% to $2.33. The market cap stands at $59.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Intraday losersNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas