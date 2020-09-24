Market Overview

4 Sectors Moving Down In Thursday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2020 1:48pm   Comments
Here is the sector-by-sector list of stocks moving lower in today's intraday session:

Healthcare

  • MediciNova (NASDAQ: MNOV) stock declined by 21.37% to $4.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.5 million.
  • Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) shares fell 15.69% to $11.27. The market cap stands at $616.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • NanoVibronix (NASDAQ: NAOV) stock sank 13.34% to $0.91. The market cap stands at $3.9 million.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares fell 12.61% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.

 

Technology

  • Kubient (NASDAQ: KBNT) shares declined by 25.07% to $2.93. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Crexendo (NASDAQ: CXDO) shares decreased by 11.15% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.5 million.
  • MICT (NASDAQ: MICT) stock decreased by 10.13% to $3.46. The market cap stands at $38.3 million.

 

 

Consumer Cyclical

  • Escalade (NASDAQ: ESCA) shares declined by 10.84% to $17.99 during Thursday's regular session. The market cap stands at $253.5 million.
  • CarMax (NYSE: KMX) stock decreased by 10.23% to $95.15. The market cap stands at $15.4 billion. According to the news, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Renren (NYSE: RENN) shares decreased by 9.75% to $3.48. The market cap stands at $80.6 million.
  • Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) shares decreased by 9.72% to $2.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $272.1 million.
  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) stock fell 9.56% to $0.11.

 

Financial Services

  • Insurance Acquisition (NASDAQ: INSUU) stock decreased by 10.77% to $13.1.
  • Forum Merger II (NASDAQ: FMCI) shares declined by 9.44% to $20.68. The market cap stands at $530.3 million. Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ: LCAHU) stock fell 8.91% to $14.93.
  • Great Elm Capital Gr (NASDAQ: GEC) stock sank 8.59% to $2.33. The market cap stands at $59.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

