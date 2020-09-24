4 Sectors Moving Up In Thursday's Intraday Session
Here is the sector-by-sector list of stocks moving higher in today's intraday session:
Technology
- Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) stock surged 227.15% to $3.79 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.1 million.
- Peck Holdings (NASDAQ: PECK) shares moved upwards by 102.34% to $6.9. The market cap stands at $36.5 million. Net Element (NASDAQ: NETE) stock moved upwards by 36.47% to $8.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.0 million.
- Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ: BNSO) shares increased by 25.25% to $5.07. The market cap stands at $23.4 million. Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRTC) shares rose 20.75% to $7.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.9 million.
Healthcare
- Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) stock surged 57.4% to $21.69 during Thursday's regular session. The market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ: KLDO) stock moved upwards by 42.82% to $7.27. The market cap stands at $261.3 million.
- LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LOGC) shares surged 32.28% to $7.15. The market cap stands at $167.5 million. Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) stock surged 26.73% to $94.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 billion.
- Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ: DTIL) shares surged 20.19% to $6.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $325.6 million.
Financial Services
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares moved upwards by 41.77% to $0.64 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
- Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV) shares rose 14.79% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.2 million.
- Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ: GGAL) shares increased by 13.28% to $7.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE: BBAR) stock moved upwards by 12.68% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $553.5 million.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ: MARA) stock increased by 11.89% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million.
Industrials
- Polar Power (NASDAQ: POLA) stock moved upwards by 86.97% to $3.59 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.3 million.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ: CBAT) shares moved upwards by 79.54% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.9 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares moved upwards by 31.53% to $1.71. The market cap stands at $14.9 million.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ: APWC) stock rose 15.31% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
- Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ: CVLG) stock rose 10.05% to $17.73.
