50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2020 12:16pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares jumped 400% to $5.80 after jumping more than 50% on Wednesday.
  • The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) shares climbed 168.6% to $9.16. Peck and Sunworks previously entered a deal to merge. The stock traded more than 32 times its average daily volume on Wednesday.
  • Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) shares jumped 112% to $4.0694 after surging over 11% on Wednesday.
  • Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) shares climbed 105.7% to $0.5780. Just Energy Group announced an update for the closing of its plan of arrangement.
  • Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) shares climbed 73.7% to $11.24 after Mullen Technologies, its M&A target, announced it will begin construction of an electric vehicle pilot facility and is accepting pre-orders for its MX-05 fully electric SUV starting Oct 1st.
  • Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) gained 55% to $21.38 after the company raised its FY20 guidance.
  • Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDIB) surged 44.8% to $23.76.
  • Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) gained 36.5% to $2.88.
  • Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) shares rose 32.2% to $6.73.
  • LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) shares jumped 29.5% to $7.00.
  • The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) climbed 24.8% to $13.07 after the company announced a deal to buy ION Media for $2.65 billion. Berkshire Hathaway will make a $600 million preferred equity investment in the Scripps.
  • Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) gained 24% to $92.40. Exact Sciences CEO, at Cowen webcast, said that company will be the leader in liquid biopsy market over the next 5 years.
  • Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) surged 20.6% to $2.69. Superconductor Technologies’ 1-for-10 reverse stock split came into effect Thursday, Sept. 10.
  • SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) rose 17.8% to $16.50. Shares of SPI Energy jumped 1259% on Wednesday after the company launched a new electric vehicle subsidiary.
  • Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) gained 16.6% to $6.09. Precision BioSciences and SpringWorks Therapeutics, on Monday, announced clinical collaboration to evaluate PBCAR269A in combination with nirogacestat in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
  • Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) surged 11% to $26.63 after the company raised Q2 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTIP) gained 10.5% to $2.41.
  • AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) rose 10.6% to $4.47 after declining over 13% on Wednesday.
  • Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) gained 9.5% to $18.69 after the company reported a rise in Q3 earnings and announced increased buyback from $122 million to $250 million.
  • ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) rose 7.9% to $2.2650. ReneSola yesterday priced its 2.5 million ADS offering at $2 per ADS.
  • BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) rose 6.8% to $5.12 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) gained 5.6% to $14.20 after the company announced its Logix Smart ABC Test is anticipated to be ready for launch to US CLIA laboratory customers the first week of October.
  • Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) rose 5.3% to $12.82. EV charging network ChargePoint will go public at $2.4 billion valuation through reverse merger with Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp, Reuters reported.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) shares dropped 28.6% to $2.75 after declining 22% on Wednesday.
  • Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) shares dipped 27.9% to $7.32 after the company issued an update on allegations made against Hygo's Chief Executive, Eduardo Antonello.
  • Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) fell 25.3% to $2.1050 after surging around 48% on Wednesday. Digital Ally, on Monday, announced a sizable order for ThermoVu non-contact temperature screening devices.
  • Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) shares dropped 24% to $2.97 after the company reported a wider Q2 loss.
  • MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) fell 21% to $4.7299 potentially after the company announced clinical findings regarding MN-166 published in Cancer Chemotherapy and Pharmacology. Only 2 patients in the study had improved symptoms.
  • Eros STX Global Corp. (NASDAQ: ESGC) fell 19.4% to $1.8222.
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) fell 16% to $11.23 following Q2 results.
  • Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ: CXDO) dipped 14.5% to $5.29. Crexendo announced pricing of public offering of common stock.
  • Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) dipped 13.8% to $3.3150.
  • AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) shares fell 13.4% to $2.1999.
  • Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) shares dropped 13.2% to $5.68.
  • NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) fell 12.8% to $0.9155. NanoVibronix shares dropped over 12% on Wednesday after the company announced a $1.8 million bought deal offering.
  • Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) fell 12.4% to $0.8650. Predictive Oncology shares jumped around 17% on Wednesday after the company announced it has secured a license for an additional 71 unique Ovarian Cancer cell lines from Ximbio.
  • Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE: LSF) dropped 12.1% to $35.86. Laird Superfood shares jumped 78% on Wednesday after pricing its IPO at $22 per share.
  • Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ: ESCA) shares declined 11.9% to $17.77.
  • CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) fell 11.4% to $93.84 after reporting quarterly results.
  • Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) fell 10.4% to $18.96. Wedbush downgraded Nikola from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $45 to $15. Nikola shares dropped around 26% in the prior session on continued weakness following a recent short seller report and the departure of the company's Executive Chairman.
  • Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares dropped 10.4% to $4.0150. Document Security Systems, on Tuesday, reiterated its plans for its earlier announced Impact BioMedical share dividend.
  • Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares fell 10% to $0.1120 after dropping over 7% on Wednesday.
  • AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) fell 9.3% to $2.06. AIM ImmunoTech recently announced the receipt of "statistically significant positive survival results" in pancreatic cancer from an early access program.
  • Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) fell 7.7% to $1.1811. Aytu BioScience announced plans to reschedule its Q4 conference call previously scheduled for today.
  • DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DPHC) shares fell 7% to $22.71 after declining over 13% on Wednesday.
  • Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) fell 6.6% to $1.3350 after declining around 8% on Wednesday. Lipocine recently announced completion of enrollment in LPCN 1144 LiFT study.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) fell 6.1% to $4.35. AnPac Bio recently entered into immunology testing contract with Beijing Yuan Jian Health.
  • Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) fell 6.1% to $216.64 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.. (NASDAQ: QLGN) fell 5.8% to $4.6450. Qualigen Therapeutics recently reported filing of U.S. provisional patent application for the use of AS1411 to prevent viral infections.
  • Goodrx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) fell 5.5% to $47.75. GoodRx shares climbed 53% on the first day of trading after its initial public offering.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

