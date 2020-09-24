Why Exact Sciences Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company’s CEO Kevin Conroy presenting at Cowen's Liquid Biopsy Summit said the company will be the leader in the liquid biopsy market over the next five years.

Exact Sciences is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of certain types of cancer. Its core product is a noninvasive screening test, Cologuard, which analyzes stool-based DNA samples to detect the precancerous and early stages of colorectal cancer. The test includes DNA markers and a protein marker that can detect blood in the stool.

Exact Sciences shares were trading up 26.51% at $94.06 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $105.56 and a 52-week low of $35.25.