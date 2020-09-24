Why Net Element's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Net Element (NASDAQ: NETE) shares are trading higher on Thursday after Mullen Technologies, its M&A target, announced it will begin construction of an electric vehicle pilot facility and is accepting pre-orders for its MX-05 fully electric SUV starting Oct. 1.

Net Element is a financial technology-driven group specializing in mobile payments and other transactional services in emerging countries and the United States. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the North America transaction solutions segment

Net Element shares were trading up 61.38% at $10.44 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $20.08 and a 52-week low of $1.47.