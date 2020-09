Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Before 10 a.m. ET Thursday, 132 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC).

(NYSE: HSBC). Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ: GLBS) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 15.84% to hit its new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC) shares moved down 0.53% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.25, drifting down 0.53%.

(NYSE: HSBC) shares moved down 0.53% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.25, drifting down 0.53%. China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) shares set a new 52-week low of $39.70. The stock traded down 1.88%.

(NYSE: SNP) shares set a new 52-week low of $39.70. The stock traded down 1.88%. Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.78 on Thursday, later moving up 0.84%.

(NYSE: SAN) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.78 on Thursday, later moving up 0.84%. Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE: TAP) shares were down 1.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $32.11.

(NYSE: TAP) shares were down 1.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $32.11. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.15. The stock was down 15.84% on the session.

(NASDAQ: NKLA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.15. The stock was down 15.84% on the session. Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE: HII) shares fell to $136.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.31%.

(NYSE: HII) shares fell to $136.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.31%. AZEK Co (NYSE: AZEK) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $30.89 on Thursday.

(NYSE: AZEK) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $30.89 on Thursday. Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ: PPC) shares set a new yearly low of $14.06 this morning. The stock was down 0.42% on the session.

(NASDAQ: PPC) shares set a new yearly low of $14.06 this morning. The stock was down 0.42% on the session. Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSGS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $142.00 on Thursday morning, later moving up 0.59%.

(NYSE: MSGS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $142.00 on Thursday morning, later moving up 0.59%. Telecom Argentina (NYSE: TEO) stock hit a yearly low of $6.51. The stock later traded up 0.45% for the day.

(NYSE: TEO) stock hit a yearly low of $6.51. The stock later traded up 0.45% for the day. Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) shares moved down 1.75% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.74, drifting down 1.75%.

(NASDAQ: MOMO) shares moved down 1.75% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.74, drifting down 1.75%. EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS) stock drifted down 1.18% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $24.04.

(NASDAQ: SATS) stock drifted down 1.18% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $24.04. FirstCash (NASDAQ: FCFS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $55.22 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.12%.

(NASDAQ: FCFS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $55.22 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.12%. Coty (NYSE: COTY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.65. Shares traded down 5.46%.

(NYSE: COTY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.65. Shares traded down 5.46%. Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.75 on Thursday. The stock later traded up 3.54% for the day.

(NYSE: ESRT) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.75 on Thursday. The stock later traded up 3.54% for the day. Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.72 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.89%.

(NYSE: JWN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.72 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.89%. Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) shares fell to $17.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.17%.

(NYSE: SHI) shares fell to $17.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.17%. South Jersey Indus (NYSE: SJI) stock drifted up 0.7% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.25.

(NYSE: SJI) stock drifted up 0.7% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.25. Independent Bank (NASDAQ: INDB) shares moved up 1.15% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $49.80, later drifting up 1.15%.

(NASDAQ: INDB) shares moved up 1.15% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $49.80, later drifting up 1.15%. ChampionX (NYSE: CHX) stock hit $7.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.29%.

(NYSE: CHX) stock hit $7.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.29%. Washington Federal (NASDAQ: WAFD) shares fell to $20.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ: WAFD) shares fell to $20.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low. Fulton Financial (NASDAQ: FULT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.89. Shares later traded up 0.64%.

(NASDAQ: FULT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.89. Shares later traded up 0.64%. Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ: LILA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $7.55 and later moving up 2.37%.

(NASDAQ: LILA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $7.55 and later moving up 2.37%. Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ: LILAK) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.47 on Thursday,later moving up 2.46%.

(NASDAQ: LILAK) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.47 on Thursday,later moving up 2.46%. Amarin Corp (NASDAQ: AMRN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.36. Shares traded down 4.48%.

(NASDAQ: AMRN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.36. Shares traded down 4.48%. Trustmark (NASDAQ: TRMK) stock set a new 52-week low of $20.08 on Thursday, later moving up 1.63%.

(NASDAQ: TRMK) stock set a new 52-week low of $20.08 on Thursday, later moving up 1.63%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) shares moved down 1.77% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $37.50, drifting down 1.77%.

(NASDAQ: ICPT) shares moved down 1.77% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $37.50, drifting down 1.77%. CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) shares moved down 0.48% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.19, drifting down 0.48%.

(NYSE: CVI) shares moved down 0.48% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.19, drifting down 0.48%. Guangshen Railway Co (NYSE: GSH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.65 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.39%.

(NYSE: GSH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.65 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.39%. Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE: TR) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $29.01 on Thursday. Shares of the company later traded up 2.0%.

(NYSE: TR) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $29.01 on Thursday. Shares of the company later traded up 2.0%. LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ: LX) stock hit a yearly low of $6.13. The stock was down 1.2% for the day.

(NASDAQ: LX) stock hit a yearly low of $6.13. The stock was down 1.2% for the day. Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE: CLI) shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.25.

(NYSE: CLI) shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.25. Micro Focus Intl (NYSE: MFGP) stock drifted down 1.33% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.30.

(NYSE: MFGP) stock drifted down 1.33% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.30. Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ: TBPH) stock hit a yearly low of $15.57. The stock was down 2.6% for the day.

(NASDAQ: TBPH) stock hit a yearly low of $15.57. The stock was down 2.6% for the day. CoreCivic (NYSE: CXW) shares fell to $7.83 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low.

(NYSE: CXW) shares fell to $7.83 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low. Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ: HOPE) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.05 on Thursday, later moving up 2.53%.

(NASDAQ: HOPE) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.05 on Thursday, later moving up 2.53%. Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.75. The stock was down 0.4% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ALEC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.75. The stock was down 0.4% on the session. Banco Macro (NYSE: BMA) shares fell to $13.05 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.72%.

(NYSE: BMA) shares fell to $13.05 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.72%. Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ: KALU) stock set a new 52-week low of $51.77 on Thursday, later moving up 1.46%.

(NASDAQ: KALU) stock set a new 52-week low of $51.77 on Thursday, later moving up 1.46%. Phoenix Tree Hldgs (NYSE: DNK) shares fell to $4.48 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.61%.

(NYSE: DNK) shares fell to $4.48 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.61%. Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ: SBSI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.54. The stock later traded up 1.56% on the session.

(NASDAQ: SBSI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.54. The stock later traded up 1.56% on the session. Dril-Quip (NYSE: DRQ) shares moved down 2.17% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.32, drifting down 2.17%.

(NYSE: DRQ) shares moved down 2.17% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.32, drifting down 2.17%. Universal Health Realty (NYSE: UHT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $52.77. The stock later traded up 3.85% on the session.

(NYSE: UHT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $52.77. The stock later traded up 3.85% on the session. Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PLRX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $20.10 and moving down 3.04%.

(NASDAQ: PLRX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $20.10 and moving down 3.04%. Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL) stock hit $19.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.65%.

(NASDAQ: SCHL) stock hit $19.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.65%. Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.89. The stock traded down 4.25%.

(NASDAQ: SSYS) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.89. The stock traded down 4.25%. HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) shares were up 0.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.32.

(NASDAQ: HSTM) shares were up 0.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.32. Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) shares hit a yearly low of $10.22. The stock was down 4.39% on the session.

(NYSE: STNG) shares hit a yearly low of $10.22. The stock was down 4.39% on the session. 3D Sys (NYSE: DDD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.60. Shares later traded up 0.32%.

(NYSE: DDD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.60. Shares later traded up 0.32%. Unitil (NYSE: UTL) shares moved up 0.1% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $37.19, later drifting up 0.1%.

(NYSE: UTL) shares moved up 0.1% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $37.19, later drifting up 0.1%. United Fire Group (NASDAQ: UFCS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.17. The stock was up 0.98% on the session.

(NASDAQ: UFCS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.17. The stock was up 0.98% on the session. Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE: UVE) shares were down 4.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.97.

(NYSE: UVE) shares were down 4.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.97. Tricida (NASDAQ: TCDA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.76 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.56%.

(NASDAQ: TCDA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.76 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.56%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) stock drifted up 1.03% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.55.

(NYSE: BHLB) stock drifted up 1.03% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.55. Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ODT) shares moved down 5.24% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.44, drifting down 5.24%.

(NASDAQ: ODT) shares moved down 5.24% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.44, drifting down 5.24%. Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ: NFBK) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.74 on Thursday. The stock later traded up 1.71% for the day.

(NASDAQ: NFBK) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.74 on Thursday. The stock later traded up 1.71% for the day. Boston Private Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ: BPFH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.08. Shares traded down 0.29%.

(NASDAQ: BPFH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.08. Shares traded down 0.29%. International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) stock hit a yearly low of $13.93. The stock was down 1.53% for the day.

(NYSE: INSW) stock hit a yearly low of $13.93. The stock was down 1.53% for the day. Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ: METX) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.31 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.61% for the day.

(NASDAQ: METX) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.31 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.61% for the day. Franklin Street Properties Corp. Common Stock (AMEX: FSP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.41 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.09%.

(AMEX: FSP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.41 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.09%. Frank's International (NYSE: FI) shares fell to $1.58 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.5%.

(NYSE: FI) shares fell to $1.58 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.5%. Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE: THR) shares hit a yearly low of $10.76. The stock was up 0.92% on the session.

(NYSE: THR) shares hit a yearly low of $10.76. The stock was up 0.92% on the session. Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.34 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.72% for the day.

(NASDAQ: AKBA) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.34 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.72% for the day. Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ: MSBI) stock hit $12.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ: MSBI) stock hit $12.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Verso (NYSE: VRS) shares fell to $7.58 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.26%.

(NYSE: VRS) shares fell to $7.58 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.26%. Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) shares set a new yearly low of $6.53 this morning. The stock was down 2.75% on the session.

(NYSE: DSSI) shares set a new yearly low of $6.53 this morning. The stock was down 2.75% on the session. United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: UIHC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.2%.

(NASDAQ: UIHC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.2%. Preferred Apartment (NYSE: APTS) shares hit a yearly low of $5.01. The stock later traded up 2.96% on the session.

(NYSE: APTS) shares hit a yearly low of $5.01. The stock later traded up 2.96% on the session. NextCure (NASDAQ: NXTC) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.91. The stock later traded up 1.0%.

(NASDAQ: NXTC) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.91. The stock later traded up 1.0%. Haynes Intl (NASDAQ: HAYN) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.41 on Thursday, moving down 0.96%.

(NASDAQ: HAYN) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.41 on Thursday, moving down 0.96%. GasLog (NYSE: GLOG) stock drifted down 7.72% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.53.

(NYSE: GLOG) stock drifted down 7.72% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.53. DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.57 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.46%.

(NASDAQ: DBVT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.57 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.46%. Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ: CARE) shares set a new yearly low of $6.30 this morning. The stock later traded up 2.69% on the session.

(NASDAQ: CARE) shares set a new yearly low of $6.30 this morning. The stock later traded up 2.69% on the session. ACNB (NASDAQ: ACNB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.00 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.66%.

(NASDAQ: ACNB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.00 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.66%. Consolidated Water Co (NASDAQ: CWCO) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.51.

(NASDAQ: CWCO) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.51. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.44 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.32% for the day.

(NASDAQ: LXRX) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.44 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.32% for the day. Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares set a new yearly low of $1.91 this morning. The stock was down 5.19% on the session.

(NASDAQ: EVFM) shares set a new yearly low of $1.91 this morning. The stock was down 5.19% on the session. IRSA Inversiones y (NYSE: IRS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.61 and moving 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE: IRS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.61 and moving 0.0% (flat). 9F (NASDAQ: JFU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.72. The stock was down 6.09% on the session.

(NASDAQ: JFU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.72. The stock was down 6.09% on the session. Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares moved down 3.11% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.72, drifting down 3.11%.

(NASDAQ: GNFT) shares moved down 3.11% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.72, drifting down 3.11%. BELLUS Health (NASDAQ: BLU) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.01. The stock traded down 2.06%.

(NASDAQ: BLU) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.01. The stock traded down 2.06%. GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ: GTYH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.27. The stock was down 1.3% on the session.

(NASDAQ: GTYH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.27. The stock was down 1.3% on the session. Lizhi (NASDAQ: LIZI) shares fell to $2.45 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.06%.

(NASDAQ: LIZI) shares fell to $2.45 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.06%. Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ: GRTS) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.71 on Thursday, moving down 1.08%.

(NASDAQ: GRTS) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.71 on Thursday, moving down 1.08%. Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.39 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.31% for the day.

(NASDAQ: CRBP) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.39 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.31% for the day. Ardmore Shipping (NYSE: ASC) shares hit a yearly low of $2.95. The stock was down 3.83% on the session.

(NYSE: ASC) shares hit a yearly low of $2.95. The stock was down 3.83% on the session. LAIX (NYSE: LAIX) shares were up 7.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.78.

(NYSE: LAIX) shares were up 7.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.78. Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE: XIN) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.75. The stock traded down 1.69%.

(NYSE: XIN) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.75. The stock traded down 1.69%. 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.44. The stock traded down 0.81%.

(NASDAQ: KRKR) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.44. The stock traded down 0.81%. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: SENS) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.79% for the day.

(AMEX: SENS) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.79% for the day. Pixelworks (NASDAQ: PXLW) stock hit $1.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.5%.

(NASDAQ: PXLW) stock hit $1.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.5%. CorEnergy Infr Trust (NYSE: CORR) shares fell to $5.29 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 6.37%.

(NYSE: CORR) shares fell to $5.29 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 6.37%. Farmer Bros (NASDAQ: FARM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.44 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.77%.

(NASDAQ: FARM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.44 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.77%. Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ: RMTI) stock hit a yearly low of $1.03. The stock was down 7.5% for the day.

(NASDAQ: RMTI) stock hit a yearly low of $1.03. The stock was down 7.5% for the day. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: STSA) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.95 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.16% for the day.

(NASDAQ: STSA) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.95 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.16% for the day. Weidai (NYSE: WEI) shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.85.

(NYSE: WEI) shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.85. Venus Concept (NASDAQ: VERO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.02. The stock was down 5.14% on the session.

(NASDAQ: VERO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.02. The stock was down 5.14% on the session. Scully Royalty (NYSE: SRL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.85. The stock was down 2.2% on the session.

(NYSE: SRL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.85. The stock was down 2.2% on the session. TuanChe (NASDAQ: TC) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.75. The stock traded down 4.81%.

(NASDAQ: TC) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.75. The stock traded down 4.81%. AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ: ANPC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.24 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.67%.

(NASDAQ: ANPC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.24 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.67%. ECMOHO (NASDAQ: MOHO) stock hit $1.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.47%.

(NASDAQ: MOHO) stock hit $1.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.47%. Happiness Biotech Gr (NASDAQ: HAPP) stock hit $1.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.56%.

(NASDAQ: HAPP) stock hit $1.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.56%. Express (NYSE: EXPR) shares were down 1.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.65.

(NYSE: EXPR) shares were down 1.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.65. Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE: PEI) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Thursday. The stock later traded up 0.72% for the day.

(NYSE: PEI) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Thursday. The stock later traded up 0.72% for the day. Aptorum Group (NASDAQ: APM) stock hit $1.31 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.78%.

(NASDAQ: APM) stock hit $1.31 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.78%. UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ: UTSI) stock hit a yearly low of $0.98. The stock was down 3.77% for the day.

(NASDAQ: UTSI) stock hit a yearly low of $0.98. The stock was down 3.77% for the day. SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.90. Shares traded down 0.67%.

(NASDAQ: SEAC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.90. Shares traded down 0.67%. BP Prudhoe Bay (NYSE: BPT) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.54 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.2% for the day.

(NYSE: BPT) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.54 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.2% for the day. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: CDOR) shares set a new yearly low of $2.70 this morning. The stock was down 4.1% on the session.

(AMEX: CDOR) shares set a new yearly low of $2.70 this morning. The stock was down 4.1% on the session. Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCT) shares were down 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.82.

(NASDAQ: ONCT) shares were down 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.82. Vaccinex (NASDAQ: VCNX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.23%.

(NASDAQ: VCNX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.23%. Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NEOS) stock hit a yearly low of $0.58. The stock was down 1.37% for the day.

(NASDAQ: NEOS) stock hit a yearly low of $0.58. The stock was down 1.37% for the day. Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE: PHX) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.38% for the day.

(NYSE: PHX) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.38% for the day. Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HOTH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.88 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.55%.

(NASDAQ: HOTH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.88 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.55%. Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: SONN) stock hit $2.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.53%.

(NASDAQ: SONN) stock hit $2.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.53%. Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.18. The stock was down 10.04% on the session.

(NASDAQ: SNDL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.18. The stock was down 10.04% on the session. Torchlight Energy Res (NASDAQ: TRCH) shares fell to $0.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.63%.

(NASDAQ: TRCH) shares fell to $0.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.63%. Youngevity International (NASDAQ: YGYI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.60. Shares traded down 5.24%.

(NASDAQ: YGYI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.60. Shares traded down 5.24%. MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ: MDIA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.31 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 7.39%.

(NASDAQ: MDIA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.31 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 7.39%. Histogen (NASDAQ: HSTO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.32 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.4%.

(NASDAQ: HSTO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.32 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.4%. RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ: RIBT) shares were down 3.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.40.

(NASDAQ: RIBT) shares were down 3.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.40. China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ: PLIN) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.62 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.86% for the day.

(NASDAQ: PLIN) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.62 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.86% for the day. Destination XL Group (NASDAQ: DXLG) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.22. The stock traded down 7.5%.

(NASDAQ: DXLG) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.22. The stock traded down 7.5%. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: TMBR) stock hit a yearly low of $0.87. The stock was down 4.05% for the day.

(AMEX: TMBR) stock hit a yearly low of $0.87. The stock was down 4.05% for the day. SCWorx (NASDAQ: WORX) shares moved down 2.21% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.35, drifting down 2.21%.

(NASDAQ: WORX) shares moved down 2.21% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.35, drifting down 2.21%. AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ: AEZS) shares moved down 5.1% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.33, drifting down 5.1%.

(NASDAQ: AEZS) shares moved down 5.1% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.33, drifting down 5.1%. Viveve Medical (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares were down 5.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.48.

(NASDAQ: VIVE) shares were down 5.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.48. Hudson Capital (NASDAQ: HUSN) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.34. The stock traded down 4.43%.

(NASDAQ: HUSN) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.34. The stock traded down 4.43%. Mesa Royalty (NYSE: MTR) stock hit $3.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.11%.

(NYSE: MTR) stock hit $3.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.11%. Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ: LONE) shares moved down 7.13% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.21, drifting down 7.13%.

(NASDAQ: LONE) shares moved down 7.13% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.21, drifting down 7.13%. InspireMD Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: NSPR) shares were down 2.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.30.

(AMEX: NSPR) shares were down 2.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.30. Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.18% for the day.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.