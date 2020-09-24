Why Twitter's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) shares were trading lower on Thursday after Mizuho maintained a Neutral rating on the stock and raised the price target from $33 to $40.

Twitter is an open distribution platform for and a conversational platform around short-form text. Twitter generates revenue from advertising (90%) and licensing the user data that it compiles (10%).

Twitter shares were trading down 5.10% at $43.01 at the time of publication Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $42.80 and a 52-week low of $20.

