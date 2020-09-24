Market Overview

Why Owens & Minor's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 24, 2020 11:04am   Comments
Why Owens & Minor's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company raised its fiscal year 2020 guidance.

The company is revising its outlook for full-year adjusted net income from$1.00 to$1.20 per share to adjusted net income of $1.75 to $1.90per share.

Owens & Minor distributes consumable medical supplies to a variety of providers. The company operates in two segments that are Global products and Global Solutions.

Owens & Minor shares were trading up 56.31% at $21.54 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.57 and a 52-week low of $3.63.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

