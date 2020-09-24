Why Penn National Gaming's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) shares are trading lower after the company announced a common stock offering of 14 million shares. Macquarie also downgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Neutral.
Penn National Gaming is the operator of gaming and racing properties and video gaming terminal ("VGT") operations in the U.S.
Penn's stock was trading down 4.78% at $65.70 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $76.62 and a 52-week low of $3.75.
Latest Ratings for PENN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2020
|Macquarie
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Neutral
|Sep 2020
|B of A Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|Sep 2020
|Rosenblatt
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
