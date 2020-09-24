4 Sectors Moving Down In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Here is the sector-by-sector list of stocks moving lower in today's pre-market session:
Healthcare
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ: NAOV) stock declined by 16.1% to $0.88 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) stock decreased by 15.88% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
- IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ: IMAC) shares sank 13.32% to $0.66. The market cap stands at $6.6 million.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYPT) shares fell 9.42% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.1 million.
- BioCardia (NASDAQ: BCDA) shares declined by 9.13% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.
Technology
- Kubient (NASDAQ: KBNT) stock decreased by 22.0% to $3.05 during Thursday's pre-market session. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- 9F (NASDAQ: JFU) stock declined by 8.5% to $0.75. The market cap stands at $145.4 million.
- JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) shares fell 7.29% to $70.0.
- Crexendo (NASDAQ: CXDO) shares decreased by 7.11% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.3 million.
- Ameri Holdings (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares declined by 6.37% to $1.03. The market cap stands at $4.6 million.
Consumer Cyclical
- Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares sank 10.64% to $18.9 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion.
- Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) stock declined by 7.47% to $63.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 billion.
- Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ: ICON) shares declined by 6.11% to $0.62. The market cap stands at $7.3 million. Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co (NASDAQ: FFHL) stock decreased by 4.99% to $3.62. The market cap stands at $11.8 million.
- Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM) shares decreased by 4.64% to $8.33. The market cap stands at $5.9 billion.
Financial Services
- DiamondPeak Hldgs (NASDAQ: DPHC) stock declined by 7.26% to $22.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $792.0 million.
- Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ: ICMB) shares declined by 4.53% to $4.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.6 million.
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ: AIHS) stock declined by 4.45% to $0.43. The market cap stands at $12.4 million.
